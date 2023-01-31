First Production GMC Hummer EV SUV Goes Under the Hammer, Fetches $500,000

This is the first production GMC Hummer EV SUV, and it just found a new home at auction. Mind you, while it did fetch an eye-watering sum, it was actually a bargain compared to VIN 001 of the electric pickup, which went for $2.5 million almost two years ago.
When the gavel hit the table at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, the highest bid was $500,000. That’s how much the first owner of the GMC Hummer EV SUV VIN 001 paid for it, and all proceeds will go to charity. The entire sum will be donated to Tread Lightly!, which will use it to “maintain healthy ecosystems and thriving populations of wildlife across the nation.”
“We can’t thank the GMC brand and Barrett-Jackson enough for this amazing support,” said the Executive Director of Tread Lightly!, Matt Caldwell. “This funding will make numerous trail restoration projects and educational programs possible in areas across the country. These projects are at the heartbeat of what we do, as we work to ‘protect the adventure’ for everyone.”
Speaking about the topic, the Buick and GMC global vice president, Duncan Aldred, said: “We’re proud to support Tread Lightly! and their mission through the monumental sale of VIN 001 of the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV at Barrett-Jackson. We’re honored to start the year off with this donation to a great cause. With the continued support of Barrett-Jackson to make this donation 100% a charitable endeavor, proceeds will support Tread Lightly! and their mission of environmental conservation.”
As for the specification of the first production GMC Hummer EV SUV that recently went under the gavel, it is an Edition 1, boasting up to 830 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm) of torque from its three-motor setup, with electric all-wheel drive. The automaker states that the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is dealt with in roughly 3.5 seconds, and that it supports fast charging of up to 300 kW. Thanks to the all-wheel steering, the turning radius is 35.4 feet (10.8 meters), and the vehicle also features standard CrabWalk. Just like the other Edition 1 copies of the GMC Hummer EV SUV, it is finished in Moonshot Green Matte.
The GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 is fully booked, the car manufacturer says, and production is underway at the GM Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtrack Assembly. The facility, which is almost four decades old, has been repurposed and retooled for an electric vehicle making subsequent to a $2.2 billion cash injection, and it is where the Hummer EV Pickup also comes to life, and where the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be put together as well. Deliveries of the latter are slated to kick off in early 2024, and pricing starts at $107,000.
