GMC Hummer EV SUV Is Conquering Moab During Final Testing on the Trails

GM’s president Mark Reuss revealed that the GMC Hummer EV SUV is in the final testing phase, with the production scheduled for early next year. The electric SUV is tackling the Moab trails, already proving “an off-road supertruck.”
Like the Rivian R1T and R1S, the GMC Hummer EV was designed as a duo. While the electric truck is already making some people happy with its neck-breaking acceleration, the second model in the lineup, an SUV, is still in the development phase. But the clock is ticking, and the GMC Hummer EV SUV is scheduled to enter production in early 2023, according to GM’s president Mark Reuss.
In a recent LinkedIn post, Reuss shared a few images of the Hummer electric SUV prototypes out on the trails in Utah’s Moab. Besides spilling the beans on production start, General Motors’ president seems thrilled with the SUV’s capabilities. The mighty GMC Hummer EV SUV has an aggressive 49-degree departure angle and a tight turning radius of just 35.4 feet (10.8 m), which should guarantee outstanding maneuverability and capability. Reuss goes as far as naming it “an off-road supertruck.”
It should certainly be better than the pickup truck in this regard, considering it has a 1.7-feet (43 cm) shorter wheelbase, at 126.7 inches (3.22 m). This assures better departure and breakover angles, hence Reuss’ confidence. The GMC Hummer EV SUV will also be available with an optional Extreme Off-Road Package to make it even more of an off-road monster.
Like its electric pickup brother, the Hummer EV SUV will be first available as an Edition 1 version for the 2024 model year. GMC has announced a base price of $105,595, which might change by then, with three electric motors for a total of 830 horsepower. This should be enough for a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) time of 3.5 seconds with the WTF mode activated. The 20-module battery pack should offer more than 300 miles (483 km) of range.
The optional Extreme Off-Road Package adds 35-inch mud-terrain tires, underbody armor, and rock sliders to the mix, raising the price to $110,595. The range drops to 280 miles (450 km) in this case, but this should be irrelevant on the trails.
