The Ford F-150 Lightning Was America’s Most Popular Electric Pickup in 2022

15,617 full-size pickups aren’t a lot. But when it comes to the first year of production for the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, that’s good enough for the Blue Oval to ramp up production in 2023. Speaking of which, the Dearborn-based automaker expects the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to increase its annual production capacity to 150,000 trucks by year end.
Second place on the leaderboard goes to the Rivian R1T, although we don’t know for certain how many R1Ts were delivered in the United States last year. Similar to Tesla, the Irvine-based automaker doesn’t separate the R1T from the R1S in its full-year sales and production report. Technically a tweener rather than a full-size truck, the R1T and its family-sized brother moved 20,332 units in 2022, up from merely 920 in 2021.
Revived under the GMC brand, the Hummer EV is currently available only in truck form. From a single unit sold in 2021, General Motors improved to 854 units last year. That’s an 85,300 percent increase year over year, which sounds impressive if you aren’t aware of the aforementioned figures. Be that as it may, GM also prepares for the e-truck onslaught with the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV.
Other than zero-emission propulsion, the other big difference over the combustion-engined sibling is independent rear suspension for the F-150 Lightning. Exclusively offered as a crew cab with a 5.5-foot bed, the all-electric truck is pretty darn expensive. Ford wants a whopping $55,974 for the work-oriented Pro, the entry-level grade that targets fleet customers.
The retail customer-oriented XLT and Lariat are going for $63,474 and $74,474 sans destination charge. Or $80,974 and $85,974 after opting for the larger battery pack. The crème de la crème is dubbed Platinum. Only available with the larger battery, the range-topping specification is $96,874 before options. In terms of EPA-rated driving range, the F-150 Lighting is good for anything between 230 miles (370 kilometers) for the Pro and 320 miles (515 kilometers) for the extended-range XLT and Lariat. The Platinum offers no more than 300 miles (483 kilometers).
Over at Rivian, the R1T is presently listed with an estimated driving range of 328 miles (528 kilometers), up from the 2022 model’s 314 miles (505 kilometers). The revised estimate wouldn’t have been possible without 21-inch wheels. The 22s are rated at 303 miles (487 kilometers), while 20-inch wheels lower the range estimate to 289 miles (465 kilometers). The Rivian R1T Adventure Quad-Motor AWD Large Pack costs $87,000.
Last but certainly not least, the off-roady GMC Hummer EV pickup in Edition 1 flavor promises up to 329 miles (529 kilometers) between charging stops. It also features the largest battery of the bunch at 212.7 kWh. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit falsely advertises the Hummer EV Edition 1 with 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm), and the fine print reads that you should read the owner’s manual for extra details.
Why is it misleading? Because GMC calculates torque using a non-standard way of reporting torque. Otherwise said, 11,500 pound-feet are developed at the wheels rather than the output shafts. More specifically, 11,500 pound-feet as in the three electric motors’ torque ratings multiplied with the 13.4:1 front-axle gear ratio and 10.1:1 rear-axle gear ratio.
Revived under the GMC brand, the Hummer EV is currently available only in truck form. From a single unit sold in 2021, General Motors improved to 854 units last year. That’s an 85,300 percent increase year over year, which sounds impressive if you aren’t aware of the aforementioned figures. Be that as it may, GM also prepares for the e-truck onslaught with the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV.
Other than zero-emission propulsion, the other big difference over the combustion-engined sibling is independent rear suspension for the F-150 Lightning. Exclusively offered as a crew cab with a 5.5-foot bed, the all-electric truck is pretty darn expensive. Ford wants a whopping $55,974 for the work-oriented Pro, the entry-level grade that targets fleet customers.
The retail customer-oriented XLT and Lariat are going for $63,474 and $74,474 sans destination charge. Or $80,974 and $85,974 after opting for the larger battery pack. The crème de la crème is dubbed Platinum. Only available with the larger battery, the range-topping specification is $96,874 before options. In terms of EPA-rated driving range, the F-150 Lighting is good for anything between 230 miles (370 kilometers) for the Pro and 320 miles (515 kilometers) for the extended-range XLT and Lariat. The Platinum offers no more than 300 miles (483 kilometers).
Over at Rivian, the R1T is presently listed with an estimated driving range of 328 miles (528 kilometers), up from the 2022 model’s 314 miles (505 kilometers). The revised estimate wouldn’t have been possible without 21-inch wheels. The 22s are rated at 303 miles (487 kilometers), while 20-inch wheels lower the range estimate to 289 miles (465 kilometers). The Rivian R1T Adventure Quad-Motor AWD Large Pack costs $87,000.
Last but certainly not least, the off-roady GMC Hummer EV pickup in Edition 1 flavor promises up to 329 miles (529 kilometers) between charging stops. It also features the largest battery of the bunch at 212.7 kWh. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit falsely advertises the Hummer EV Edition 1 with 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm), and the fine print reads that you should read the owner’s manual for extra details.
Why is it misleading? Because GMC calculates torque using a non-standard way of reporting torque. Otherwise said, 11,500 pound-feet are developed at the wheels rather than the output shafts. More specifically, 11,500 pound-feet as in the three electric motors’ torque ratings multiplied with the 13.4:1 front-axle gear ratio and 10.1:1 rear-axle gear ratio.