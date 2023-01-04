Once in a Lifetime Chance To Get Your Hands on First-Ever 2024 Mustang GT VIN 001

The Ford Motor Company unveiled the long-awaited seventh generation Mustang in September surrounded by a ton of fanfare at the Detroit International Auto Show. So much so, that the reveal was streamed live on YouTube.
Now we learn that the first ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT VIN 001 to roll off the assembly line in Detroit at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be auctioned off for charity. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) will receive 100% of the proceeds from the sale happening on January 28.
To make matters more enticing for any hopeful bidder comes news that the winning bidder will be able to pick his or her poison for their standard 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The first ever owner can choose from eleven different exterior colors and opt for a 10-speed automatic tranny or 6-speed manual gearbox.
As we learned back in September, the 2024 Mustang GT is delivered standard with a 5.0L Coyote V8 engine with a dual throttle body induction system and other performance upgrades. The Coyote puts out produces 480 hp (358 kW/487 PS) and 415 lb-ft (562 Nm) of torque. A bump to 486 hp (362 kW/493 PS) and 418 lb-ft (566 Nm) of torque can be realized by adding Ford's active-valve performance exhaust system.
Ford describes the 5.0L Coyote V8 engine and the entry-level Mustang's 2.3-liter EcoBoost engines as its most advanced and athletic engines ever (the latter is a unique way to describe a powerplant). The legacy U.S. automaker has stated the Coyote's impressive output is the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever to be offered in a Mustang GT.
Inside, the new Pony Car is unlike any other Mustang to date with a jet fighter-look to its cockpit featuring two curved displays with the capability of showing all the systems of the car at work with a swipe of a hand. The default copper tones of the display were borrowed from the Mustang Mach E which gives the interior an ultra-modern appearance.
The exterior is just as striking and unique from all other Mustangs over the 59-year history of Ford's most iconic nameplate. That being said, the Ford team has still been able to create a profile that says 'Mustang' from front to rear. At a standstill, the GT appears to be back on its haunches ready to strike yet, remains close to parallel to the ground.
It's too early to gauge how much the first-ever GT will command but it will certainly be in six figures simply because of not only the nameplate, but past charity auctions have drawn out the goodness among car collectors. In fact, just last July saw the first production Cadillac Escalade V sell for over half a million dollars for charity.
The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction has stated the 2024 Ford Mustang GT will take center stage on the auction block at its annual event in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the early evening of January 28, 2023.
To make matters more enticing for any hopeful bidder comes news that the winning bidder will be able to pick his or her poison for their standard 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The first ever owner can choose from eleven different exterior colors and opt for a 10-speed automatic tranny or 6-speed manual gearbox.
As we learned back in September, the 2024 Mustang GT is delivered standard with a 5.0L Coyote V8 engine with a dual throttle body induction system and other performance upgrades. The Coyote puts out produces 480 hp (358 kW/487 PS) and 415 lb-ft (562 Nm) of torque. A bump to 486 hp (362 kW/493 PS) and 418 lb-ft (566 Nm) of torque can be realized by adding Ford's active-valve performance exhaust system.
Ford describes the 5.0L Coyote V8 engine and the entry-level Mustang's 2.3-liter EcoBoost engines as its most advanced and athletic engines ever (the latter is a unique way to describe a powerplant). The legacy U.S. automaker has stated the Coyote's impressive output is the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever to be offered in a Mustang GT.
Inside, the new Pony Car is unlike any other Mustang to date with a jet fighter-look to its cockpit featuring two curved displays with the capability of showing all the systems of the car at work with a swipe of a hand. The default copper tones of the display were borrowed from the Mustang Mach E which gives the interior an ultra-modern appearance.
The exterior is just as striking and unique from all other Mustangs over the 59-year history of Ford's most iconic nameplate. That being said, the Ford team has still been able to create a profile that says 'Mustang' from front to rear. At a standstill, the GT appears to be back on its haunches ready to strike yet, remains close to parallel to the ground.
It's too early to gauge how much the first-ever GT will command but it will certainly be in six figures simply because of not only the nameplate, but past charity auctions have drawn out the goodness among car collectors. In fact, just last July saw the first production Cadillac Escalade V sell for over half a million dollars for charity.
The Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction has stated the 2024 Ford Mustang GT will take center stage on the auction block at its annual event in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the early evening of January 28, 2023.