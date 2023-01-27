C8 Corvette Z06 GT3 Racecar Revealed, Competitional Debut Scheduled for 2024

Closely related to the Corvette C8.R, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R has just been revealed at the Daytona International Speedway ahead of this weekend’s 24-hour endurance race. A racecar focused on customer teams, the newcomer will make its on-track debut in 2024.
The Detroit-based automaker’s Competition Motorsports Engineering division collaborated with Prat Miller Engineering for this racing car, which is designed specifically for the GT Daytona Pro class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. The C8.R is currently running in this class against the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3 R, Lexus RC F GT3, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3, Ferrari 296 GT3, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, AMG GT3, BMW M4 GT3, and Acura NSX GT3.
Based on the road-going Z06, the Z06 GT3.R starts life at Bowling Green in Kentucky. The aluminum chassis is then shipped to Pratt Miller Engineering in Michigan, where a roll cage is welded onto the base plate. Equipped with 18-inch front and rear wheels compared to 20s and 21s for the production model, the GT3 racecar is equipped with double wishbones at the front and rear. Michelin slicks are featured as well, together with AP Racing brakes.
The purpose-built machine uses motorsport-grade springs and dampers and a GT3-specific aero package developed in collaboration with GM Design Studio. The package includes a carbon-fiber aerodynamic diffuser that routes air from the front of the vehicle toward the rear end to improve stability.
Downforce is great and all, but a racecar without proper cooling is bound to lose. The intakes at the front of the Z06 GT3.R collect air for the front brakes, whereas the large hood opening extracts air after it moves over the radiator. The side air ducts cool the rear brakes, engine, and tranny.
As expected of an endurance racer, the 5.5-liter V8 in this fellow is a wee bit different from the LT6 in the Z06. It’s a development of the flat-plane crankshaft DOHC engine in the C8.R, and yes, the GT3.R and C8.R engines start life in Bowling Green as well. Many parts are shared with the LT6, including the flat-plane crankshaft, fuel injectors, cylinder heads, coils, gaskets, connecting rods, and a few sensors.
As per GT3 regulations, the racing car employs a sequential transmission with six forward gears. The Xtrac-supplied transmission is believed to be shared with the C8.R. Similar to the production model, it’s a transaxle, meaning that the output shaft is connected directly to the rear differential. But unlike the production model, this one features one clutch.
General Motors intends to enter up to four GT3.R racecars in the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, split between GTD Pro and GTD teams. Two cars will compete in the FIA WEC. General Motors also evaluates the GT World Challenge America and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.
Based on the road-going Z06, the Z06 GT3.R starts life at Bowling Green in Kentucky. The aluminum chassis is then shipped to Pratt Miller Engineering in Michigan, where a roll cage is welded onto the base plate. Equipped with 18-inch front and rear wheels compared to 20s and 21s for the production model, the GT3 racecar is equipped with double wishbones at the front and rear. Michelin slicks are featured as well, together with AP Racing brakes.
The purpose-built machine uses motorsport-grade springs and dampers and a GT3-specific aero package developed in collaboration with GM Design Studio. The package includes a carbon-fiber aerodynamic diffuser that routes air from the front of the vehicle toward the rear end to improve stability.
Downforce is great and all, but a racecar without proper cooling is bound to lose. The intakes at the front of the Z06 GT3.R collect air for the front brakes, whereas the large hood opening extracts air after it moves over the radiator. The side air ducts cool the rear brakes, engine, and tranny.
As expected of an endurance racer, the 5.5-liter V8 in this fellow is a wee bit different from the LT6 in the Z06. It’s a development of the flat-plane crankshaft DOHC engine in the C8.R, and yes, the GT3.R and C8.R engines start life in Bowling Green as well. Many parts are shared with the LT6, including the flat-plane crankshaft, fuel injectors, cylinder heads, coils, gaskets, connecting rods, and a few sensors.
As per GT3 regulations, the racing car employs a sequential transmission with six forward gears. The Xtrac-supplied transmission is believed to be shared with the C8.R. Similar to the production model, it’s a transaxle, meaning that the output shaft is connected directly to the rear differential. But unlike the production model, this one features one clutch.
General Motors intends to enter up to four GT3.R racecars in the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, split between GTD Pro and GTD teams. Two cars will compete in the FIA WEC. General Motors also evaluates the GT World Challenge America and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.