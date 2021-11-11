2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R Customer Racing Car Goes Official

After dominating the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's GTLM class in 2020 and 2021, the C8.R will enter the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship alongside the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo and Porsche 911 RSR-19 in the LMGTE Pro class. Going forward, Chevrolet and Corvette Racing will adapt the C8 for customer racing with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R racecar.
Scheduled to start racing in 2024 in both IMSA and WEC, the GT3.R is heavily based on the road-going Z06. The pictured vehicle is developed specifically for the GT3 category while the C8.R will be adapted for GTD Pro racing for the 2022 season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Under the skin, the GTD Pro Corvette C8.R will retain the LT5.5 engine albeit with a slightly decreased output compared to the GTLM endurance racecar. Anti-lock brakes and other driving aids mandated by class regulations are in store as well, together with a different profile for the rear wing.
Described as the closest link between the production car and the automaker’s racing efforts, the Z06 GT3.R shares the aluminum chassis and 5.5-liter V8 of the road-going model. The LT5.5 flat-plane crankshaft engine will be modified according to GT3 regulations, which means that it’s not going to be as powerful as the LT6 in the production car. Chevrolet failed to mention what kind of transmission the racecar has, but knowing the current regulations, we’re likely dealing with a very loud and very quick sequential.
Unlike the helical-style gears of the dual-clutch transmission in the Corvette Z06 and Corvette Stingray, the sequential gearbox is rocking straight-cut gears and fewer gear shafts. A lightweight flywheel and dog-tooth connectors instead of synchros also help this design on the racetrack.
“It’s an exciting time for Corvette – first with the reveal of the production Z06 and now confirming the Z06 GT3.R for customers,” declared Mark Stielow, director of Chevrolet Motorsports Competition. “The availability of the Z06 GT3.R will allow customers the opportunity to campaign a Chevrolet Corvette that has benefited from Corvette Racing’s rich history.”
