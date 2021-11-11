2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R Customer Racing Car Goes Official

After dominating the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's GTLM class in 2020 and 2021, the C8.R will enter the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship alongside the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo and Porsche 911 RSR-19 in the LMGTE Pro class. Going forward, Chevrolet and Corvette Racing will adapt the C8 for customer racing with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R racecar.

