Giulia Quadrifoglio Wagon Lurks in the CGI Shadows Waiting for Its M3 Touring Romeo

I think that, at least in part, the strong appeal of Alfa Romeo among car enthusiasts resides in the name – Alfa, as in the beginning (but also has a strong lady-like appeal) and Romeo, as in the eternal lover, this time of sporty automotive adventures.
Then, along with the company’s road and track pedigree, there were also the nameplates: Giulia, Giulietta, Disco Volante, Alfetta, Veloce, Brera, and more. They all sound like Italy itself is coming to you when opening the car’s door. Curiously, some of the most appealing models – both from the design standpoint and as far as street performance is concerned – also came from numerals or short forms: 159, GTV, 8C, SZ, GTA, and whatnot.
Today, however, there are very few examples that we can think of, simply because the contemporary Alfa Romeo is not exactly what it used to be. As such, all fans can buy right now are a trio of models – the older Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV, as well as the fresh Tonale introduction, which is also a compact high rider. Gone are the days of supercars – though we do have high hopes for the potential heir of the 8C Competizione that should premiere sometime this year.
In the meantime, people occupy themselves with the current roster, including the recently updated 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia. And if the Italian carmaker does not do anything about mitigating the ‘evil’ forces of the competition, some will act and take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, when discussing the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Such is the case with Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is (finally) back (after a string of uninteresting Chinese projects) with another CGI idea on how to make the Alfa Romeo Giulia great again. This is basically turning into a long-running series, and I bet that Alfa Romeo enthusiasts have only one quarrel with his unofficial creations – that would be the fact they are merely wishful thinking, and will probably never see the OEM light of day.
Anyway, after such cool retro-modern cases of a digital next-gen Alfa Romeo Giulia being introduced with Tonale DNA and then morphing both as a sporty station wagon as well as a potentially timeless Sprint Quadrifoglio coupe, now it is almost time to meet the one great answer to BMW’s G81 M3 Touring grocery getter. Unfortunately, as this pixel master loves to emulate the OEM strategy, the author has only shared a dark teaser of his imagined ‘Alfa Romeo Giulia Wagon Quadrifoglio,’ so far. Alas, rest assured, I will be on the lookout for the full digital release and get back with a full report on the feisty virtual matters!
