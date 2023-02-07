New Alfa Romeo C43 F1 Car Breaks Cover Looking Like a “Discount Ferrari”, But It Works

Alfa Romeo's Formula 1 Team has unveiled its race car for the 2023 season, and it is called C43. It comes in a red-and-black livery, which suits the racing car quite nicely, and has the Alfa Romeo name and logo in white on red, which is also a nice touch. The team will not change its driver roster from 2022, so it will be all about Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu this year for them, again.

7 photos