New Alfa Romeo C43 F1 Car Breaks Cover Looking Like a “Discount Ferrari”, But It Works

Alfa Romeo's Formula 1 Team has unveiled its race car for the 2023 season, and it is called C43. It comes in a red-and-black livery, which suits the racing car quite nicely, and has the Alfa Romeo name and logo in white on red, which is also a nice touch. The team will not change its driver roster from 2022, so it will be all about Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu this year for them, again.
We already know that Alfa Romeo wants to better itself in 2023, and the team was a bit Captain Obvious with this and stated that it wants to continue its path of constant improvement. Well, you might say that that comes straight out of a self-help book or from a motivational speaker of some kind, but it is also true.
The new Alfa Romeo C43 race car was unveiled at the same time in two places in Switzerland, which is a bit of a weird flex, but we will let it slide, as one of the events was in Zurich, and the other was at the team headquarters in Hinwil. In case you did not know this by now, the Italian marque is based on the logistics of the old Sauber team, which was headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.
From 2026, it will be the home of the Audi team, unless the contract between the two parties says differently. That is for them to know, and for us to find out when the time comes. Another important thing to mention is that there is a new reserve driver here, Theo Pourchaire, who is in this role for the first time in Formula 1.
Just like the previous year's car, the Alfa Romeo C42, the new C43 comes with a Ferrari power unit. It is a new engine, mind you, so different from the 2022 one. Jan Monchaux led the technical design team in the quest of implementing multiple FIA-mandated changes, as well as aerodynamic improvements.
Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, which is in Milan and is Italian for Styling Center, was in charge of the livery design, and we find it to be quite nice. It might have been nicer without so many sponsors, but their money makes the wheels turn on the trucks that move these racing cars from one race to another, so stop complaining.
Sadly, many fans will have to remove a part of their tattoos that wrote Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen, as this is now the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake. Do not worry, we did not misspell steak, it is just the name of their main sponsor.
Unlike other teams, who have presented their old car with the new livery, Alfa Romeo elected to show both the new car and the new livery, as it is logical.
The team has already confirmed that its new race car will be available in EA Sports's F1 2022 on the eve of the first day of testing, which will be in Bahrain.
The Swiss-Italian (or is it Swisstalian?) team will take it for a shakedown run in Barcelona this week. We were not invited for a go, despite my repeated calls to their representatives.
The new Alfa Romeo C43 race car was unveiled at the same time in two places in Switzerland, which is a bit of a weird flex, but we will let it slide, as one of the events was in Zurich, and the other was at the team headquarters in Hinwil. In case you did not know this by now, the Italian marque is based on the logistics of the old Sauber team, which was headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.
From 2026, it will be the home of the Audi team, unless the contract between the two parties says differently. That is for them to know, and for us to find out when the time comes. Another important thing to mention is that there is a new reserve driver here, Theo Pourchaire, who is in this role for the first time in Formula 1.
Just like the previous year's car, the Alfa Romeo C42, the new C43 comes with a Ferrari power unit. It is a new engine, mind you, so different from the 2022 one. Jan Monchaux led the technical design team in the quest of implementing multiple FIA-mandated changes, as well as aerodynamic improvements.
Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, which is in Milan and is Italian for Styling Center, was in charge of the livery design, and we find it to be quite nice. It might have been nicer without so many sponsors, but their money makes the wheels turn on the trucks that move these racing cars from one race to another, so stop complaining.
Sadly, many fans will have to remove a part of their tattoos that wrote Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen, as this is now the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake. Do not worry, we did not misspell steak, it is just the name of their main sponsor.
Unlike other teams, who have presented their old car with the new livery, Alfa Romeo elected to show both the new car and the new livery, as it is logical.
The team has already confirmed that its new race car will be available in EA Sports's F1 2022 on the eve of the first day of testing, which will be in Bahrain.
The Swiss-Italian (or is it Swisstalian?) team will take it for a shakedown run in Barcelona this week. We were not invited for a go, despite my repeated calls to their representatives.