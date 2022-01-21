Alfa Romeo F1 Unveils New Team Name and Logo for Upcoming 2022 Season

Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 outfit will officially be known as Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN starting this season, when they will also take to the grid while displaying a new logo meant to better showcase their latest brand identity.
This new brand identity is already “live”, so to speak, but you’ll have to wait until the first pre-season test in Barcelona (late next month) in order to see it in action.
By updating their team name (they basically added ‘F1 Team’ ahead of their title sponsor name), Alfa Romeo is looking for a fresh start, which is only fitting seen as how Formula 1 is about to enter a new era with its latest racing regulations. The F1 Team moniker also reflects the strong racing DNA of both Sauber and Alfa Romeo – the latter was previously known as Alfa Romeo Racing in F1 circles.
This branding change will also be reflected in the chassis name officially submitted to the FIA, which will change from Alfa Romeo Racing to just Alfa Romeo.
“For us, adding the wording ‘F1 Team’ to our team’s name is highly significant and makes us proud: it epitomizes Alfa Romeo’s commitment to the most exclusive motorsport competition there is, where this brand has written indelible pages in its history,” said company CEO Jean Philippe Imparato.
“On the other hand, it represents the team spirit of cohesion, in which Alfa Romeo intends to play a leading role. With this new team and logo, a new, exciting line-up and a new car ready to be unveiled, we are ready for an exciting new season.”
Alfa Romeo finished the 2021 F1 season second-to-last in the Constructor Standings, with a total of 13 points (10 via Kimi Raikkonen and 3 through Antonio Giovinazzi). Their driver line-up this year will consist of former Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas, and newcomer Guanyu Zhou.
