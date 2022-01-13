Valtteri Bottas Poses with Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Excited About His New Team

Valtteri Bottas shared his excitement about his new Formula 1 team, as he is to start his first season with Alfa Romeo. The Finnish driver posed in Australia with an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, as he enjoyed his well-deserved end-of-season holiday.
2021 season was Valtteri Bottas' last season with Mercedes-AMG Petronas after having joined the team back in 2017, following Nico Rosberg retirement from the sport. Now, he has signed a multi-year contract with Alfa Romeo, and he’s to start with them in the 2022 season.
And the Finnish driver couldn’t be more excited. Each new beginning brings new opportunities, and Bottas is only looking forward. While he’s enjoying his time off between seasons in Australia on Kangaroo Island, accompanied by his girlfriend, Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, he also shares his excitement about what’s to come with the Switzerland-based team, and writes on Instagram: “Feels great to join the Alfa Romeo tribe here in Australia.”
Alfa Romeo will most likely be offering him cars from now on. And he surely wanted to get a feel of an Alfa before getting into the racing car. Valtteri posed next to a Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV in Bianco Trofeo (that's Trophy White).
While there is not much the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has in common with the Alfa Romeo Racing cars, it is a beast as it is. Besides its beautiful, exotic exterior, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio has a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine made by Ferrari under its hood. Paired up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the power unit sends resources to all wheels, delivering 503 horsepower (510 ps) at 6,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) at 2,500 – 5,000 rpm. These figures help the SUV sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph).
After he shared several snaps of the car, the Finnish driver switched to a bike and even had a kangaroo sighting on his ride, which you can check out in our gallery.
