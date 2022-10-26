Audi Chooses Sauber as Their F1 “Strategic Partner” and Factory Team From 2026

Audi’s motorsport road to FIA’s Formula One has been long and arduous. But it now becomes much clearer as the Ingolstadt-based automaker has chosen Sauber as its new “strategic partner.”
The Swiss motorsport team and engineering company was founded in 1970 by Peter Sauber. And over the years, it has had many partnerships with big automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Ford, BMW, Ferrari, and Alfa Romeo. From 2026 onwards, it will turn into the Audi F1 factory team, though.
The saga between Audi and Formula One has been a tremendous deal for motorsport fans around the world after it was first rumored that its VW AG partner will allow the premium German automaker to compete at the top of the track game. Now, it seems that Audi will kick the F1 bucket list high up in the air by entering the roster as a full factory outfit, not just as an engine supplier as previously hinted.
This next “important milestone on the road to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship” for Audi includes Sauber as their new strategic partner and the German automaker will even acquire a stake in the Swiss company. “We are delighted to have such a competent and experienced partner for our Formula 1 project,” explains Oliver Hoffmann, Audi Member of the Board for Technical Development.
Audi has also promised that “preparations for the development of the Audi Power Unit at the Neuburg facility are proceeding as planned.” Meanwhile, as the engine is created at Audi’s Motorsport Competence Center in Neuburg an der Donau, Germany, Sauber will continue to develop and produce the actual race car at home in Hinwil, Switzerland, while also being responsible for planning and executing the race operations.
“Audi is the best partner for the Sauber Group,” also adds Finn Rausing, Chairman of Sauber Holding. “It is clear that both companies share the same values and vision. We are looking forward to achieving our common goals with a strong and successful partnership.”
The saga between Audi and Formula One has been a tremendous deal for motorsport fans around the world after it was first rumored that its VW AG partner will allow the premium German automaker to compete at the top of the track game. Now, it seems that Audi will kick the F1 bucket list high up in the air by entering the roster as a full factory outfit, not just as an engine supplier as previously hinted.
This next “important milestone on the road to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship” for Audi includes Sauber as their new strategic partner and the German automaker will even acquire a stake in the Swiss company. “We are delighted to have such a competent and experienced partner for our Formula 1 project,” explains Oliver Hoffmann, Audi Member of the Board for Technical Development.
Audi has also promised that “preparations for the development of the Audi Power Unit at the Neuburg facility are proceeding as planned.” Meanwhile, as the engine is created at Audi’s Motorsport Competence Center in Neuburg an der Donau, Germany, Sauber will continue to develop and produce the actual race car at home in Hinwil, Switzerland, while also being responsible for planning and executing the race operations.
“Audi is the best partner for the Sauber Group,” also adds Finn Rausing, Chairman of Sauber Holding. “It is clear that both companies share the same values and vision. We are looking forward to achieving our common goals with a strong and successful partnership.”