Alfa Romeo Announces Sauber F1 Partnership to End After 2023 Season

Formula 1 is set for yet another change in the future, this time at the end of the 2023 season, when Alfa Romeo ends its F1 partnership with Sauber. The Italian manufacturer announced on Friday that it will not extend its collaboration with Sauber after the end of next season, but the day of the announcement is the one that catches the most interest here.
In case you were not paying attention to the news today, Audi confirmed its plans to enter Formula One as an engine manufacturer starting in 2026.
Just hours after that announcement, Alfa Romeo's decision to ditch the sport after the end of next season was made public. The Italian brand's officials are aware of the possibility of Audi acquiring Sauber or making a deal with the Swiss team, but have not commented it in their official release.
Instead, the CEO of Alfa Romeo has made statements to the media, and Jean-Philippe Imparato does not seem upset by the change. Mind you, there is no word in the press release or in other statements regarding leaving the sport.
As a reference, Alfa Romeo announced its return to Formula One in 2017 with what was described as a “long-term plan,” and the marque joined the sport in 2018 through a partnership with Sauber. The contract was believed to have been penned to end in 2022 or so, but the “promising results in the first half of the season” have made the Italians extend their deal until the end of next season.
Curiously, the last statement contradicts one from 2021, when the Italians signed a "multi-year deal" with Sauber.
The Milanese brand does write about “evaluating the many opportunities on the table, and decide which will be the best one to sustain the long-term strategy and the positioning of the Brand,” it could mean that Alfa Romeo has not yet decided to ditch Formula 1.
Some claim that Haas might be Alfa Romeo's next partner in the sport, as the American team also has Ferrari as an engine supplier, just like Sauber.
It is important to underline that Alfa Romeo officials have not made any statement regarding what the marque will do regarding F1 past the 2023 season, which is why those rumors are there in the first place.
