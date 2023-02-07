Williams F1 Team Unveils New 2023 Livery on Old Race Car and It’s Ok to Be Sick of It

The Williams F1 Team has just unveiled its 2023 livery on its old racing car. The British team has new partners alongside it for this season's journey, and it will have Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant as main drivers. The team's classic colors are featured in a stripe that is visible on several areas of the car, while the FW45 comes with a mostly blue design but the changes were shown on the FW44.

9 photos