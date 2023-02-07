Williams F1 Team Unveils New 2023 Livery on Old Race Car and It’s Ok to Be Sick of It

The Williams F1 Team has just unveiled its 2023 livery on its old racing car. The British team has new partners alongside it for this season's journey, and it will have Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant as main drivers. The team's classic colors are featured in a stripe that is visible on several areas of the car, while the FW45 comes with a mostly blue design but the changes were shown on the FW44.
A substantial change for 2023 comes in the shape of a brand-new color finish, which makes the entire racing car matte instead of glossy. The new design will provide a fresh look on the grid, but the team is competing for points, not looks. At this point, everyone at Williams is hoping to see their car as further forward as possible, especially when the race is over, but that is a matter for a different day.
Back in 2023, the team went for an all-black look that mostly consisted of bare carbon fiber parts for lightness but now comes with more prominent branding, putting the spotlight on its new partners. If you want our two cents on this, how the car looks almost does not matter as long as it wins races.
In case you have failed to notice the obvious, Williams has shown the FW44 with the new livery, meant for 2023, but stay tuned: the team will reveal its car for this season later this month. The FW45 will be revealed on February 13th, which might be a bit late if you are out shopping for gifts, but who are we to judge?
For now, we do know that the FW45 will come with a modified front suspension layout, as well as changes to the major external aerodynamic elements. Williams F1 team representatives have highlighted that the FW45 is a development of the car that was used in the previous season.
The 2023 season's Pirelli tires will be enhanced as well, and the Williams F1 team is certain that the FW45 has better-handling qualities than the FW44. According to their calculations, the new car has overall greater downforce as well and is more aerodynamically effective than the FW44.
Overall, it appears that the Williams FW45 will be an improvement over its predecessor in every manner, therefore, we ought to see the team achieve greater results, right?
Well, it will be quite a year for the team, as it will have a new driver, who joins Alex Albon on the squad this season. Some might say that finishing races in the highest possible position will be a dream. Instead, the British team must first focus on getting the best possible result in qualifying, then finishing the race with both cars. Only then can they hope for better results in the world's most expensive form of motorsport.
James Vowles, a former Mercedes employee, will be Jost Capito's replacement as Team Principal, and he will lead the Williams Formula 1 team in competition in 2023. Williams will also have a new Technical Director for the 2023 Formula 1 season, which will further complicate its existence, as the team has yet to announce the name of the person good for the position. After the conclusion of the 2022 season, the team announced the mutually-agreed departure of Francois-Xavier Demaison from the role.
Has Williams pulled off a minor miracle and created a championship-winning car? Sadly, it is just not up to them alone to win the 2023 F1 Championship. Given their performance last year, it is unlikely, but we won't know for sure how the new car behaves until the first preseason tests, which will be held in Bahrain from February 23 to 25.
Back in 2023, the team went for an all-black look that mostly consisted of bare carbon fiber parts for lightness but now comes with more prominent branding, putting the spotlight on its new partners. If you want our two cents on this, how the car looks almost does not matter as long as it wins races.
In case you have failed to notice the obvious, Williams has shown the FW44 with the new livery, meant for 2023, but stay tuned: the team will reveal its car for this season later this month. The FW45 will be revealed on February 13th, which might be a bit late if you are out shopping for gifts, but who are we to judge?
For now, we do know that the FW45 will come with a modified front suspension layout, as well as changes to the major external aerodynamic elements. Williams F1 team representatives have highlighted that the FW45 is a development of the car that was used in the previous season.
The 2023 season's Pirelli tires will be enhanced as well, and the Williams F1 team is certain that the FW45 has better-handling qualities than the FW44. According to their calculations, the new car has overall greater downforce as well and is more aerodynamically effective than the FW44.
Overall, it appears that the Williams FW45 will be an improvement over its predecessor in every manner, therefore, we ought to see the team achieve greater results, right?
Well, it will be quite a year for the team, as it will have a new driver, who joins Alex Albon on the squad this season. Some might say that finishing races in the highest possible position will be a dream. Instead, the British team must first focus on getting the best possible result in qualifying, then finishing the race with both cars. Only then can they hope for better results in the world's most expensive form of motorsport.
James Vowles, a former Mercedes employee, will be Jost Capito's replacement as Team Principal, and he will lead the Williams Formula 1 team in competition in 2023. Williams will also have a new Technical Director for the 2023 Formula 1 season, which will further complicate its existence, as the team has yet to announce the name of the person good for the position. After the conclusion of the 2022 season, the team announced the mutually-agreed departure of Francois-Xavier Demaison from the role.
Has Williams pulled off a minor miracle and created a championship-winning car? Sadly, it is just not up to them alone to win the 2023 F1 Championship. Given their performance last year, it is unlikely, but we won't know for sure how the new car behaves until the first preseason tests, which will be held in Bahrain from February 23 to 25.