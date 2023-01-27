F1 Driver Alex Albon Introduces His “Girl,” a Porsche 911 Singer

While some of his fellow Formula One drivers introduced cars from the teams they race with, Alex Albon switched it up. And he has just purchased a Porsche 911 redesigned by Singer.
A few days ago, Carlos Sainz Jr. finally unveiled the Ferrari he bought at the end of 2021. After quite a long wait, the Ferrari driver received his 812 Competizione, the first car he has ever bought and his first Ferrari, around Christmas time. And he was so proud of it that he shared a look at it with all his fans via his YouTube channel.
Not long after, McLaren driver Lando Norris also revealed what his next car will be: a McLaren Artura he specced online for all of us to see.
But now, Williams Racing Formula 1 driver Alex Albon has gone outside the box and opted for a Porsche, which he has just introduced online. Which might be a power move in itself. Williams Racing receives engines from Mercedes-AMG, but lately, there have been rumors of a partnership with Porsche, that the Formula 1 team denied.
Porsche has been very open about joining Formula 1 again and, since they will probably not be partnering up with Red Bull, after the negotiations collapsed, there are a lot of options out there. And Williams Racing is seemingly one of them. And fans were quick to note that Albon’s latest post might be a hint at a future collaboration.
The caption of the set of pictures pokes fun at his girlfriend, as he wrote, "Sunset drives with my girl," with a heart-eyed emoji, adding, "and Lily," a reference to his girlfriend, Lily Muni He. She hopped in the comments to joke, "I read the first part… I was like [blush emoji] and then I read the second part."
The vehicle in question is a retro Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer Vehicle Design. It comes with a Bahama Yellow paint job combined with Geyser Grey and seems to be from the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles, California. The interior features dark leather and the sports car is fitted with silver Fuchs wheels.
Singer Vehicle Design usually works on Porsches from 1989 to 1994, using the 964 chassis. And based on a similar Porsche 911 Redesigned by Singer, the sports car is seemingly from 1990 and features a 4.0-liter flat-six engine, paired with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.
Just a few days ago, the 26-year-old Formula One driver appeared on a GQ Sports feature, where he shared the ten things he can't live without. And among them were his Air Tags, his Crocs, Chipotle Celebrity Card, racing-related stuff, and gadgets which you can check out below. Probably he didn't have the Porsche 911 Singer when he filmed it because we have a feeling that it would have made the list.
