Haas Unveils All-New Black, White and Red Formula 1 Livery and Audi Must Be Fuming

The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has unveiled a brand-new livery model which they’ll be using on this year’s VF-23 Formula 1 race car. To be clear, that’s all that’s happening here – a livery reveal. The real VF-23 car will make its first public appearance on February 11 during a test run (shakedown) at Silverstone.
Personally, I’m not a big fan of livery reveals, seen as how they don’t tell us anything about the actual new car we’re all desperate to see. Williams is planning something similar next week (Feb 6), but thankfully, all other teams will be doing full unveilings, meaning new liveries and new car designs. Whether those designs will stay the same over time, well, that’s highly unlikely.
Let’s dive right in and analyze what America’s sole F1 Team came up with here from a visual standpoint. The livery obviously pays tribute to the outfit’s main title sponsor, MoneyGram – the two entities announced their relationship during last year’s U.S. Grand Prix.
The way the ‘White’ and ‘Red’ balance out is very similar to last year. However, a whole lot of ‘Black’ has been added now, and while the contrast does work pretty well, it’s also similar to various Audi liveries used mostly on LMS cars (but not exclusively).
“It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery, but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead,” he added.
Aside from MoneyGram (plastered on the engine cover, nose and front wing), other team sponsors for this year include Hantec Markets, Palm Angels, OpenSea, Alpinestars and Tricorp. The presence of more sponsors is a direct result of Haas putting together a few good races throughout the 2022 F1 season.
Once this season kicks off in Bahrain on March 5, Haas will be eager to see how they compare not just to Alfa and Aston, but also to stronger midfield teams such as Alpine and McLaren. As far as Williams is concerned, we’re just not expecting a great deal from them yet.
Racing for the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team this year will be the experienced duo of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.
