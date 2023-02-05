Aero Testing Penalties Might Put Red Bull in a Bad Spot, Says Team Boss Christian Horner

Formula 1 has gone through rather massive changes over the years, with the last few severely altering the future direction of the sport. Gone are the days when rules were merely far apart lines within which teams could dream up crazy innovations.
With both a budget cap in place as well as aerodynamic testing restrictions, the field is now much more homogenous. Whether that is something to get excited about or repulsed by is up to the individual. What is certain is that the new system has a high impact on Formula 1.
But just because rules exist, it doesn’t mean everyone involved will religiously follow them. As we’ve found out through a distasteful and drama-filled scandal a short few months ago, that’s what Red Bull did.
The team was found in a minor breach of the 2021 cost regulations, casting even more doubt on top of what was already a shady driver’s championship win. As a result of that, the team got hit with not only a budget restriction but an aerodynamic one as well.
Since then, fans have speculated whether this would be just a bump in the road for the Milton Keynes-based team or a major setback. With Mercedes on an upward trajectory and Ferrari presumably having fixed its reliability issues, the debate is still ongoing.
The main working theory was that these penalties would just make the championship fight closer, as Red Bull was so far ahead with car development. However, we now learn from the man himself, Christian Horner, that this might have a bigger impact than initially envisioned.
According to the Red Bull team principal, the reduction in both budget and wind tunnel testing time presented the team with a significant handicap. While the team will definitely still be competitive, race wins against both Ferrari and Mercedes will be harder to obtain.
On the flip side, Horner stated, “The team has had to adapt to the handicap that we have. They’ve done a wonderful job of doing that. Is it enough? We’ll find out in a couple of weeks’ time”, giving the fans some hope.
Confident as ever, Max Verstappen also took the chance to show his faith and support for the Adrian Newey-led design team. The defending World Champion also praised the people at the factory and the amazing job they did with the 2022 Formula 1 car, which got 17 victories throughout the season.
Not to leave things without a hint of arrogance mixed in, Verstappen has ended by saying that he does not expect this to be a decisive factor in the title fight this year. Whether you like the Dutch driver or not, props have to be given to him for his mettle. All that’s left is to wait for the season’s start and see whether Red Bull and Verstappen can go for a third consecutive driver’s title win.
But just because rules exist, it doesn’t mean everyone involved will religiously follow them. As we’ve found out through a distasteful and drama-filled scandal a short few months ago, that’s what Red Bull did.
The team was found in a minor breach of the 2021 cost regulations, casting even more doubt on top of what was already a shady driver’s championship win. As a result of that, the team got hit with not only a budget restriction but an aerodynamic one as well.
Since then, fans have speculated whether this would be just a bump in the road for the Milton Keynes-based team or a major setback. With Mercedes on an upward trajectory and Ferrari presumably having fixed its reliability issues, the debate is still ongoing.
The main working theory was that these penalties would just make the championship fight closer, as Red Bull was so far ahead with car development. However, we now learn from the man himself, Christian Horner, that this might have a bigger impact than initially envisioned.
According to the Red Bull team principal, the reduction in both budget and wind tunnel testing time presented the team with a significant handicap. While the team will definitely still be competitive, race wins against both Ferrari and Mercedes will be harder to obtain.
On the flip side, Horner stated, “The team has had to adapt to the handicap that we have. They’ve done a wonderful job of doing that. Is it enough? We’ll find out in a couple of weeks’ time”, giving the fans some hope.
Confident as ever, Max Verstappen also took the chance to show his faith and support for the Adrian Newey-led design team. The defending World Champion also praised the people at the factory and the amazing job they did with the 2022 Formula 1 car, which got 17 victories throughout the season.
Not to leave things without a hint of arrogance mixed in, Verstappen has ended by saying that he does not expect this to be a decisive factor in the title fight this year. Whether you like the Dutch driver or not, props have to be given to him for his mettle. All that’s left is to wait for the season’s start and see whether Red Bull and Verstappen can go for a third consecutive driver’s title win.