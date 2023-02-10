You Don't Really Have To Buy the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander To Play on Nintendo Switch

Apparently, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander goes hand in hand with the Nintendo Switch. Once the SUV hits the stores this upcoming summer, 500 lucky customers will also get a Nintendo Switch OLED model, together with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And no, the variants won't be donning that sweet red, white, and blue color scheme, nor the Switch stickers to go with your actual console.

