Nintendo to Launch Remastered Tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but They're Not Free

One of the most popular Nintendo racing series, Mario Kart is getting new content after a very long hiatus. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company revealed plans to remaster many of the tracks available in previous installments and add them to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Although this content that’s already available, Nintendo has decided to charge for these remastered tracks to recover the resources spent with development. On the bright side, the paid DLC is not that expensive and includes 48 additional courses that have been remastered.
Dubbed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, the DLC is now available for pre-order for $25. It’s worth noting that buyers will not get all 48 courses when the DLC launches on March 18, 2022, just 8 of them.
According to Nintendo, the 48 courses will be released in 6 waves of 8 courses throughout 2022 and 2024. For $25, players will get the all the remastered tracks, just not all at once. The first wave set for release on March 18 will include the following courses:
Nintendo hasn’t revealed the rest of the remastered tracks it plans to release over the coming months, but it did say all should be available by the end of 2023. The Japanese developer also confirmed that all the remastered tracks can be played both locally and online.
Finally, it’s worth mentioning that there’s one other way to get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pack if you don’t want to pay $25. Players can access the remastered courses at no additional cost with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, which costs $50 per year. There is no price for individual waves, so you can either purchase the DLC and own all 48 tracks, or none at all.
- Paris Promenade
- Toad Circuit
- Choco Mountain
- Coconut Mall
- Tokyo Blur
- Shroom Ridge
- Sky Garden
- Ninja Hideaway
