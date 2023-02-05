The Last of Us and Mario Kart Shouldn't Belong Together but They're a Match Made in Heaven

After seeing Pedro Pascal play the role of the world-famous Italian plumber in SNL's Mario Kart Trailer spoof, I reached the conclusion that the man could (and should) play any role, no matter how complex or ridiculous it might seem. His interpretation during the 3-minute mock video is akin to Leslie Nielson's dead-serious performances in parodies. But leaving Pedro's "method acting" aside, the entire video was so well produced that car companies should consider getting SNL to make Super Bowl ads for them.

