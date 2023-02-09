2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Debuts With 362 HP and Space for 8 Adults, 7 Carryon

As promised, mere hours before the start of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, the Japanese automaker has unveiled the long-teased, largest, and most powerful crossover to date, the 2024 Grand Highlander.
At first glance, we are not just dealing with a larger Highlander mid-size crossover SUV, and that is all from Toyota. Instead, the Honda Pilot marketing folks would do well to take this introduction into account when planning how to pitch their three-row mid-size crossover SUV, because it seems their rivals did their homework and then also worked extra.
So, in short, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander brings an updated design compared to its shorter-wheelbase sibling, with a slightly more mature take on the current styling of the TNGA-K CUV that partially reflects the new direction adopted by the full-size Tundra pickup truck and Sequoia SUV siblings. The biggest changes are at the front, where the fascia is squared off compared to the swoopy Highlander, and more subtle in the back, where the new taillights are now connected.
Anyway, the major news has to do with the interior, of course, as well as the hidden mechanical parts. Most importantly, Toyota claims the newly introduced 2024 Grand Highlander will be capable of accommodating up to seven or eight adults, including on the third row – and still provide enough luggage space for a road trip or two. In their words, “the active family cruiser (…) offers thoughtful storage areas throughout the cabin, ample cargo capacity with room for seven carryon suitcases” behind the last row.
The total storage space can reach about 98 cubic feet (2,775 liters) with the seats folded, and upfront, the driver has access to a standard 12.3-inch infotainment system display, a large center console that can fit a tablet (without the storage tray) and has a wireless charger, two USB ports, and three cup holders.
ICE (265 hp), the 2.5L hybrid (both of them with a choice of FWD or AWD), and the 362-hp Hybrid MAX.
The latter option has 400-pound feet (544 Nm) of torque, making it the “most powerful” mid-size CUV from Toyota and a far cry above the 3.5-liter V6 Honda Pilot, as the direct rival only has 285 ponies on tap. Sure, the latter does have the adventurous Trailsport trim whereas the Grand Highlander (XLE, Limited, Platinum) opposes a MAX sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 6.3 seconds along with a 5,000-lb (2,268 kg) towing capacity. So, let the family three-row CUV games begin, place your bets, and hopefully, we will see the consumers coming out victorious from this upcoming brawl!
Room for days
