2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Reveals Its Third-Row Seats, Packs Turbo Hybrid Muscle

Japanese automaker Toyota currently offers a plethora of sport utility vehicles in the United States. From the C-HR-replacing Corolla Cross to the Tundra-based Sequoia, there’s something in there for everyone and every budget. But Toyota isn’t content with its current lineup. For the 2024 model year, the Highlander will be joined by a three-row sibling.
To be presented in the flesh on February 8th at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, the Grand Highlander appears to be adequately spacious in the back. There’s little room for any luggage behind the rearmost seats, but on the upside, the older gentleman in the teaser photo seems to be happy to be seated in the third row. The legroom is fine for a mid-size crossover, although it’s hard to tell if headroom will cater to taller adults like myself.
Grand Highlander also sweetens the deal with large rear windows, storage spaces large enough for wattle bottles and books, and USB-C sockets for both rearmost passengers. Toyota released a shadowy image of the crossover’s rear as well, revealing a redesigned liftgate and taillights.
Zooming in reveals two more interesting details. On the passenger side of said liftgate, the Platinum badge confirms the availability of a trim level that features all the bells and whistles as standard. On the driver side, on the other hand, the Hybrid MAX badge refers to a hybrid powertrain.
Note that the 2023 Toyota Highlander comes with either a 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder lump or a hybrid-assisted NA four-cylinder engine that displaces 2.5 liters. Toyota does not use Hybrid MAX for the latter, which probably means that Grand Highlander will receive a different setup.
The most obvious culprit is the 2.4-liter turbo hybrid powertrain of the Crown Platinum and Lexus RX 500h. Speaking of Lexus, there’s hearsay about a Lexus-branded twin of the Grand Highlander. It’s reportedly baptized TX, and chances are that it will be launched for 2024 as well.
Turning our attention back to the T24A-FTS Hybrid MAX, it makes a combined 366 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of torque in the RX 500h. As for the Crown Platinum, the advertised output figures are 340 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque on full song in hybrid mode. Both of them rely on a six-speed automatic rather than an eighter or tenner. And yes, both come standard with all-wheel drive.
Known as Dual Boost Hybrid System in Japan, the Hybrid MAX is rumored in the next-generation Tacoma as well. It’s reportedly joined by the T24A-FTS sans the hybrid stuff, which sounds reasonable for an entry-level specification. General Motors, for example, has redesigned the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon around a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder mill. The Ford Ranger makes do with 2.3 liters, and the 2024 model is certain to rely on the four-cylinder turbo EcoBoost as well.
