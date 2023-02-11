5 Sneaky Good Cars for a Super Bowl Tailgate Party

It’s that time of the year again. Football fans and people who want to have a good time gather around and enjoy what can be safely described as one of the world’s most-watched sporting events. But what’s certain is that for millions of Americans, the Super Bowl is a major event. That’s why we want to help you pick a good vehicle for a proper tailgate party. But we’re not going with obvious picks!
Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show was broadcasted in over 130 countries. It was a blast. The show’s nifty script brought back many memories for people who were once youngsters without a care in the world. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige allowed nostalgia to unexpectedly kick in while the show they put on entertained the SoFi Stadium crowd. However, you don’t need to be there to witness the action unless, of course, you have VIP seats. But we’ll go on a limb here and presume you don’t want to spend over $80,000 for a single football match and a short concert.
If we think alike, then what you may want to do is organize a tailgate party. Either properly prepared or started on a whim, this can become a great way to celebrate friendship, relax, and enjoy some great moments of American sporting prowess.
But what vehicle can you choose when full-size SUVs and pickup trucks can’t be an option? Well, we thought of a couple. Here’s our list.
Tesla Model Y Long Range
Every tailgate party requires food, drinks, snacks, a radio or a portable TV antenna or a good internet connection, and, of course, at least a couple of people. If you must carry all these things with you, then the longitudinally stretched Model 3 is a great choice.
The all-wheel drivetrain, the high driving position, and the improved ground clearance (6.8 in/ 17 cm) will help you remain confident in the car’s ability to tackle various types of terrain. But depending on which Model Y Long Range you may find to rent or buy, this car can seat up to seven people. When you arrive at your destination without burning any fossil fuels thanks to its 330-mile (531-kilometer) EPA-estimated range, the seats can fold flat to the floor which maximizes cargo space. This versatility allows you to go creative with how you may want to set up things, especially as the Tesla comes with enough USB-C ports (even for third-row passengers).
But besides having these advantages, the all-electric crossover SUV is also a computing powerhouse on wheels. You may delight your friends with a personalized light show or even customize a couple of sounds to impress those who don’t know that you can play around with many of the Tesla’s settings.
What we like most about the Model Y is that it has a frunk. You can’t put ice directly in it, but it provides enough room for a portable refrigerator. And we all know that cold drinks are essential for a good tailgate party.
Subaru Outback
Next on our list is a car that many consider being the perfect SUV replacement. If riding high and spending a lot more than it’s necessary are not things you want to do, then this rugged Subie might be what you want.
It’s not as technologically advanced as the Model Y we told you about earlier, but the Outback still has some tricks up its sleeve. Meant for those who want to ignore vans, pickup trucks, and full-size SUVs, the Subaru has the potential to be the perfect ride for an unforgettable tailgate party.
Even though Subaru calls it a midsize SUV, we’ll say that the raised all-wheel-drive station wagon is a great option. Now on its sixth (or seventh, depending on who you ask) generation, the vehicle comes with 9.5 in (24.1 cm) of ground clearance and is powered by the famous and improved over the years Boxer engine. Last year the automaker said the 182-hp 2.5-liter power unit is 90% new. But if it feels underpowered, you can always pick the 260-hp 2.4-liter engine. Both powertrains make use of a CVT gearbox that secretly acts like an eight-speed automatic.
The Outback is great for a tailgate party thanks to its flat trunk floor and improved height which translates into easily getting everything you might need from inside the car, and because it’s priced competitively. Its MSRP is $28,395 for the Base version, while the off-road-ready Wilderness variant’s cost starts from a little over $38,000.
Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo
It’s worth almost as much as two Tesla Model Ys, rides a lot lower than the Outback, doesn’t have three rows of seats, and can’t even offer you much cargo versatility. However, there aren’t many vehicles out there that have the same coolness factor. It’s great for carrying four, or, if you spec it right, five people around with no fossil fuels being burned. But what this Porsche does best helps you stand out.
If you plan on choosing a place where others are also going for their own tailgate party, then a Taycan Cross Turismo will most likely be the best option you’ll have for not blending in. Besides that, depending on how you configure one of these cars or what model you find to rent, the EV can provide an improved ride height and a luxurious feel that’ll make you and your guests not want to leave its cabin.
But it’ll also transform into an ally for a good time spent outside thanks to its generous trunk. Being an EV that wasn’t built just to offset some emissions, it also has a usable frunk. More cargo space is always welcomed.
And if you choose the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo as we suggested, then you’ll be able to leave the party place with haste by making use of those temporarily available 563 hp (571 ps).
Honda Civic Hatchback
An unexpected vehicle for such a big mission, but one that can fulfill it if you give it the chance. The Civic Hatchback looks more like a four-door coupe, but the trunk lid does open upwards in its entirety so it fits the description.
With a great MSRP of $25,850, the Civic Hatchback tries to make you forget about the Mazda3, the Toyota Corolla, and VW’s Golf. It’s meant for people who want the best bang for their buck and some reliability. However, this is what makes Honda’s nifty vehicle a great choice for a tailgate party.
You get a spacious interior, easy access in the rear, a simple powertrain with acceptable fuel economy, and a car with good looks which tells others that you’re a serious adult. However, even those among us that are scrutinizing everything about life need some time off. So, this Sunday, allow yourself some peace of mind and get ready to experience some good food, great football, and a couple of refreshments.
But since you’re a person that does not give up easily on a prudent lifestyle, the Civic Hatchback will most likely suit you and your close ones.
Volvo C40 Recharge
The gas-powered XC40 received a slight exterior upgrade and now has an arched roof which makes it look like the perfect vehicle for the crossover segment. You might know it. It’s the C40 Recharge and it hides one important trick up its sleeve – it’s all electric! More importantly, this vehicle has premiered the return to rear-wheel drive for the Swedish automaker. Unfortunately, this option is not available in the U.S. All Americans can get their hands on is the twin-motor C40 which has an MSRP of $56,395 in the cheapest version – the Core trim.
With 226 mi (364 km) of range and a zero to 60 mph (97 kph) time of 4.5 seconds, this vehicle gives you access to the Android world and includes a lot of safety features as standard. While it may not be as good as the Model Y or as off-road capable as the Subie, the C40 still rides pretty high. However, it’s meant for more everyday driving than sudden off-road shenanigans.
But if you plan on getting a car for this year’s Super Bowl, the C40 might be your best bet for a rental. Unlike the other options we told you about, this Volvo doesn’t have a fanbase, nor does it attract too much attention from car people or travelers. If you want to have some peace of mind during the football match, then this vehicle will help you keep a low profile.
With built-in Google Maps, you’ll be able to drive anywhere you want, while the overall size of the vehicle will help you navigate crowded areas with ease. Just make sure you’re mindful of the range. Park strategically.
One more thing...
Last but not least, a bonus pick. Even though we focused on vehicles that aren’t pickup trucks or full-size SUV models, we cannot let this one out of the spotlight. It’s the Rivian R1T!
Known by many, loved by most, and eagerly awaited by disgruntled pre-order holders who went through a lot, this EV is smaller than the popular (and lighter!) Ford F-150 Lightning. However, it can easily become a favorite for celebrating the beauty of sports with your close ones. Besides having a practical bed, there’s the cool gear tunnel and the front trunk (or frunk) which can help with storing various things needed (even ice!) for a great tailgate party. It even has a built-in Bluetooth speaker which can go with you wherever.
Yes, there were many EVs included. But that’s for a reason – they’ve gotten pretty good lately! It’s hard to ignore a good all-rounder that can also be beneficial for your local environment.
Now that we’re done with our suggestions, all that’s left is to cheer for our favorite team while enjoying some cold beverages and whatever snacks or grilled foods are available.
Finally, don’t forget to share your picks with us. We’d love to hear how this list can be expanded.