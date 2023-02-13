Giorgio Armani-Designed Admiral Superyacht Is the Epitome of Yachting High-End Glamour

Giorgio Armani has always been open about his passion for the sea and attraction to yacht design, even saying that he sees similarities between designing a luxury gown and a yacht. He owns two yachts, the Mariù and the Maìn, which he enjoyed designing and furnishing himself.
Now, the Italian fashion designer takes his love for luxury yachting to the next level by developing and building a new superyacht in collaboration with Admiral Yachts, the flagship brand of The Italian Sea Group (TISG), a global operator in the international yachting industry led by Giovanni Costantino.
The project was initially revealed in 2010, but the fashion designer and The Italian Sea Group have unveiled the Armani-designed vessel - a 236-foot (72-meter) Admiral motor yacht baptized Metamorphosis - this weekend during a private ceremony at the Marina di Carrara, TISG’s headquarters in Italy.
Though Armani has previously overseen the design of his two personal yachts, this is the first time he has attached his name to this kind of project, which he describes as “highly stimulating.”
“The sea and design are two of my greatest passions,” Armani confessed. “With this new collaboration, I have extended my idea of furnishing and decor to the nautical world, in which — just as in fashion — aesthetics and functionality come together in a natural and elegant style.”
The new Admiral superyacht will boast a golden exterior with avant-garde finishes. When finished, it will be an imposing vessel with large, geometric volumes perfectly balanced with curvier, softer shapes, resulting in an “ensemble that is majestic yet dynamic.”
One of its main characteristics will be the seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces due to the extensive use of glass panels. Even inside, guests onboard will have the feeling of being immersed in the surrounding environment thanks to the full-height glazed openings.
Through a masterful combination of soft and vibrant colors, refined materials, and hand-crafted finishes, the fashion designer and his team at Armani/Casa managed to create an interior decor that is described as minimalist yet bold and luxurious. A look at the first interior renderings reveals polished marble floors combined with gold accents and dark wood elements here and there.
“Giorgio Armani is synonymous with timeless elegance and sophistication, and his stylistic vision has also increased our stylistic sensitivity. This new yacht is projected to be positioned as a stylistic benchmark, also given the countless comments and regards we’ve received from various industry players,” said Giovanni Costantino, founder and chief executive officer of The Italian Sea Group.
According to the shipyard, accommodation on board will be for up to 14 guests across seven luxurious staterooms. For their entertainment and comfort while at sea, the yacht includes a large beach club with gym and massage room, a generous aft deck lounge on the upper deck, a pool, and a helipad.
Built to ice-class specifications, Metamorphosis will have a full displacement steel hull and offer a transatlantic range of over 5,500 nautical miles (6,330 miles/10,186 km). This vessel is the first of two designed entirely by Giorgio Armani, and it already has an owner.
