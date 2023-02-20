Auto Sales Billionaire’s Megayacht Excellence Lives Up to Its Name in Every Way

It might sound generic, but there’s actually a lot of meaning behind “Excellence,” the name of this striking megayacht. There were five previous superyachts bearing the same name, built for the same owner. This one is the ultimate expression of what each of those brought to the table. Four years after its launch, this German masterpiece is still hard to surpass.
Around this time last year, folks in Nantucket got to admire a strange, magnificent beast majestically resting in the harbor. It was a 263-foot (80 meters) monster yacht, said to be worth around $120 million.
It was easy to tell that the owner of this stunning luxury toy had to be a billionaire. And the reason for this surprising visit (opulent vessels like this usually hang out at St. Barth or other equally-posh places) was rumored to be a family wedding. Because an ultra-glam floating palace is a perfect choice for a wedding, when you’re related to a billionaire.
Excellence seemed destined to turn heads at this kind of event. Considered by many the most impressive launch in the industry in 2019, at least design-wise, it’s still among the best superyachts of recent years. It’s easy to see why, as soon as you lay eyes on its bright-white, enormous profile. You won’t be struck by its size and elegance (plenty of superyachts excel in that) but by two unique elements – a reversed bow and shockingly-large glass surfaces.
While some voices in the industry have criticized this concept as being just a fad for yacht owners who want to stand out, some builders have incorporated it into innovative designs claiming to boast improved performance (such as Ulstein’s X-Bow).
In addition to this controversial design element that certainly makes it memorable, Excellence also catches the eye with an extensive use of glass. It came together in the shape of a triple-height atrium described by the builder as “a foyer encased in massive, frameless glass panels.” We can only imagine what the views look like from up there.
This was one of the features of the original creation imagined by the iconic Winch Design studio, and something that caught the attention of the future owner, who wanted a new yacht with plenty of large windows. He wasn’t a newbie in the yachting world, but quite the opposite. This would be his sixth superyacht named Excellence, and just one of an impressive list of boats owned over the course of decades.
But Chambers is not just a wizard in the car sales biz. He also knows more about boats than most billionaires, and has owned all kinds of them, from the smallest to the most exquisite, custom superyachts.
With the current Excellence (theoretically the sixth to bear this name) apparently he stopped counting. It’s part of his personal fleet, along with two other luxury vessels, but also operates on the charter market, which is why it had to live up to its name. A big part of that is owed to an impressive 20-people crew, attending to the needs of up to 12 guests. Chambers once said that he believes this to be one of the greatest luxuries of a superyacht.
Moving on to onboard amenities, the high standard is reflected in the ultra-luxurious layout with a huge pool on the main deck, not just one but two jacuzzis, a cinema, a gym, and a state-of-the-art wellness center.
All the way up, on the sun deck, there’s a similarly-inviting lounge area, centered around the jacuzzis available onboard. Beneath it, the owner gets an entire deck all to themselves, with access to a private jacuzzi and another lounge area, for enjoying the sun in total privacy.
Everything onboard Excellence exudes sophistication, from the fabric selection (only fine marbles, Italian leathers, and precious woods) to the luxury limo tenders that provide high-class transportation to shore.
Built by one of the top names in yachting, Abeking & Rasmussen, Excellence boasts the best of German craftsmanship. It’s powerful enough to reach almost 17 knots (19.5 mph/31 kph) propelled by twin MTU engines of 2,000 HP each. And it can show off its impressive silhouette even in remote locations, covering more than 6,000 nautical miles (over 11,000 km).
Excellence doesn’t come cheap: in high season, one week onboard this ultra-luxurious yacht costs more than $1 million. But it’s sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
