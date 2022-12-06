American Millionaire Parts With His Luxury Yacht, the Perfect Boat for Family Getaways

Many millionaires are known as serial yacht owners, typically going for a bigger, bolder vessel each time they decide it’s time for a change. This could be the case of David Dyer. A few years ago, he was enthusiastically sharing details about his new luxury yacht, Temptation, and now that same boat found a new owner.
The funny thing about Temptation is that it’s all American – it was built in the U.S. by Palmer Johnson, it flaunts a U.S. flag, and it spent all of its time cruising in places such as New England, Florida, and the Bahamas. Its former owner, David Dyer, kept all the yachts he ever owned in Florida, close to his family. This way, it was very easy to simply get onboard and sail away for the weekend.
“There’s nothing like working all week then flying into your boat for a fantastic weekend, and then going back to work again refreshed,” he told Superyacht Times a few years ago, when he was still Temptation’s proud owner. However, this was the first boat he decided to share, instead of keeping it entirely private.
The reason was that Dyer had retired, after a successful career in premium retail, which meant that he finally had more time to enjoy cruising around his favorite places in the U.S. So, his yacht was available for charter and, in the meantime, acted as a floating home away from home for the family.
At 123 feet (37.49 meters) Temptation is not too big, but comfortable enough for eight guests. Its luxurious interior, boasting plenty of precious woods, was kept in great shape through several refits. It’s packed with modern amenities, such as a jacuzzi, high-quality entertainment systems, and water toys, and its twin engines can handle 17.5 knots (20 mph/32.8 kph).
After five years, this family yacht was sold for somewhere around $6 million (judging by the last-known asking price) – it’s time for a new American family to make memories onboard the Temptation.
