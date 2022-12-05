Car Magnate’s James Bond-Themed Superyacht Sold in Record Time

If you could have the perfect luxury yacht built just for you, what inspiration would you choose? The world of James Bond is the unsurprising theme of not just one, but several superyachts currently in operation.One of them is Casino Royale, an American beauty built for the New York-born millionaire John Staluppi.
The 163-foot (50 meters) Casino Royale is a James Bond enthusiast’s dream come true. It’s not just about the name and the sleek silhouette, built by the American shipyard Christensen in 2008. Onboard, you’d find some truly unique and spectacular features that invite you to immerse in the movie-like experience.
The yacht’s centerpiece is the spiral staircase connecting the decks, featuring stunning Bond-girl silhouettes that are etched in frosted glass. There’s also a huge, detailed sculpture of a roulette wheel, made from stone and petrified wood.
Speaking of wood, the opulent interior features expensive Mahogany throughout, as well as custom marble and granite. All of the six staterooms are designed with extravagant features, such as an extra-large spa bath for the master suite, and a jacuzzi tub for the VIP suite.
While onboard, guests can enjoy the jacuzzi, bar, and lounge on the huge sun deck, and have dinner in different settings, thanks to the multiple indoor or al-fresco options.
Casino Royale was allegedly built for John Staluppi, founder of the Atlantic Auto Group, operating 30 dealerships. As expected, Staluppi was known for owning a jaw-dropping collection of rare cars, which was later sold. When it came to luxury yachts, all of the ones he allegedly owned flaunted the same James Bond theme.
A new owner will get to admire the unique, extravagant interiors of the Casino Royale. The American superyacht was sold after being on the market for just two months, Superyacht Times reports. The final price was undisclosed, but at the time of the sale it was asking for $26.9 million.
