Vector Superyacht Concept Was Inspired by the Sleek, Sporty Silhoutte of Powerboats

Usually, when it comes to yacht design, it’s the smaller boats that try to mimic larger ones in terms of appearance and amenities, but sometimes the reverse happens, and bigger craft takes inspiration from their smaller siblings. This is also the case with the latest superyacht envisioned by M51 Concepts design studio.
The recently unveiled renders show a 256-foot (78-meter) superyacht dubbed Vector that features a slick and sporty exterior design inspired by that of a powerboat, blending the low profile of a light runabout with the imposing proportions of much larger vessels. It boasts a 40-foot (12.2-meter) beam and a 10.5-foot (3.2-meter) draught.
M51’s Anthony Glasson conceived the Vector with a lightweight aluminum hull and superstructure, and a customizable split-color hull design. The renders present the yacht with a striking blue and white finish.
Right from the start, we notice an unusual design choice, as the main deck is incorporated into the hull rather than the vessel’s superstructure, and there is a walkaround bridge deck to facilitate docking and fendering operations. Moreover, to maintain a low, streamlined silhouette, the designer has foregone a sundeck.
Considering Vector’s generous proportions, the superyacht offers plenty of space both inside and out. It is able to accommodate up to 12 guests across seven staterooms, including the owner’s suite, two VIP cabins, and two twins on the main deck, plus an additional two twins on the lower deck.
The interior design combines a dark color palette with rich woods, light wood paneling, gold fabrics, and steel accents, creating a modern-classic look. Uninterrupted glazing and fold-out balconies aft open up the space and bring the outside inside.
Various luxurious amenities can also be found on the lower deck, such as a gym, a massage room, and a sauna, besides the usual lounging area, bar, and swimming pool, so guests onboard will be able to enjoy all the necessary facilities when embarking on longer cruises. Moreover, Vector’s extensive exterior areas offer plenty of opportunities for relaxation, socialization, and entertainment.
Al fresco dining for up to 20 people can be found aft on the main deck, and the deck above offers shade and protection from the elements. The bridge deck area lends itself perfectly for customization, so prospective owners can choose to include alfresco dining, swimming pools, hot tubs, lounging areas, and even a helipad.
M51 Concepts has penned the superyacht concept with a full-beam tender garage, which is perfect for housing the owner’s tenders, jet skis, and water toys. All outside spaces on the yacht are connected by beautiful spiral staircases, encouraging guests to remain outdoors and enjoy their surroundings.
In terms of performance, Vector has been envisioned with a hybrid propulsion system that will ensure an impressive 5,000 nautical mile range (5,753 miles or 9,260 km).
