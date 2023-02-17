The $69.5M Kogo Embodies Zen Luxury While Exploring the World

Kogo is the kind of exceptional floating masterpiece that even superyacht haters can’t help to love. Born out of the creative genius of two legendary names in the industry, this massive vessel is more like a work of art than a pleasure craft. But this work of art isn’t meant to be admired from a distance. Its destiny is to delight guests with the finest onboard experience one can hope for.
It’s easy to see why superyacht-inspired cruise ships are becoming so trendy these days. Who wouldn’t like to feel what it’s like to be a superyacht owner at least for a day? No crowds, no hassle, just the freedom to indulge in the most exquisite onboard experiences in total privacy. Although a cliché, the depiction of luxury yachts as “floating homes” points to their remarkable mix of familiar comfort, outstanding interior design, and warm, intimate atmosphere.
A floating mansion indeed, Kogo is yet another Oriental-inspired superyacht fit for a billionaire. Tech billionaire Larry Ellison turned this into a trend with his jaw-dropping yachts, all boasting names that were inspired by the Japanese culture. The Rising Sun, Ronin, Musashi - all became as famous as their owner. There’s something about Japanese-inspired design that seems perfectly suited for these majestic vessels.
The same is true for Kogo, which feels like a highly-luxurious spa resort, a quiet temple, and a cocooning home, all at once. On top of that, it’s as powerful and rugged as an explorer, ready to adventure in some of the most remote places in the world, thanks to its ice-classed hull.
Imagine having Kogo’s master cabin all to yourself. It’s not exceptionally beautiful, but also comes with a private lounge and study (for the busy billionaire). The his and hers dressing rooms then lead to the equally-spacious, separate en-suite bathrooms. On the same deck, you can also find the main salon that easily becomes an indoor cinema, thanks to the HD screen and Dolby surround sound.
Like most luxury yachts in this size category, Kogo’s aft main deck leads to a huge, fold-down swim platform, and a beach club area that’s big enough to host some great parties.
During the day, you might want to explore Kogo’s gym and spa rooms. You’ll find them on the lower deck, fitted with all the modern equipment you’d need, plus a shower room. Or, perhaps you’d prefer to simply indulge in a full spa-day, inside the steam room and the massage room.
All throughout these spaces, the Zen-like design and atmosphere are unmistakable. It’s the work of Terence Disdale, a legendary superyacht interior designer, whose philosophy in a nutshell is “Beach house not Penthouse.”
Kogo’s exterior style is owed to another legendary designer, Tim Heywood. The two have worked together on other famous superyacht projects as well, which is no surprise – they were both students of the late Jon Bannenberg, dubbed the “Godfather” of modern yacht design.
The massive Kogo can also travel far away, able to cover up to 5,000 nautical miles (9,260 km) at an economical speed. A few years ago, in 2016, its diesel-electric propulsion system was updated with ABB Azipod drives. Coupled with the powerful Brunvoll bow thruster, they ensure dynamic positioning (DP) capabilities, for the automatic control of the yacht’s position and heading.
After Ojjeh passed away in 2021, Kogo was left searching for a new long-term owner. And it still hasn’t found one. It will probably be someone who can appreciate superyacht design as pure art, and who would also have no problem in parting with $69.5 million. But that sounds like a fair price for a pleasure craft that was once crowned “World Superyacht of the Year.”
