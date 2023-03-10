$225K a Week on Alpha Waves: Twists Italian Style With American "Zen Comfort"

Let's be honest with each other; most of us don't have the financial backing to own a marvelous piece of floating architecture like this here Alpha Waves superyacht. However, this puppy is up for charter, so let's see what's in store for $225K a week. Throw on some sunscreen and grab a mimosa because this one's wild, to say the least.
Folks, the Alpha Waves is a freshly crafted vessel (launched in 2023) that has just hit the charter market. This means you can be some of the first to experience the finest in yachting living and luxury. That's because the minds and hands behind this beautiful ship are none other than Benetti. The same Benetti that's been crafting such vessels since 1873. That's 150 years of experience and know-how wrapped up in a 41 m (134 ft) ship.
Now, the Alpha Waves is based on a Benetti design that's been visible for some time now, the "Most Glamorous" Oasis 40. Aside from displaying timeless Italian taste and refinement, the big ticket item of the Oasis or Alpha is the beach deck. It's here that you and your guests will be able to experience the "brand-new philosophy" of Benetti for the modern oil tycoon.
While the shipyard's website doesn't tell us much about how this space functions, my previous experience with such vessels tells me that the sides of the hull are hydraulically actuated to lower, in the process, extending the ever-present deck, and creating platforms that seem to levitate above the surrounding waters.
It's here that you'll probably spend most of your time during that heavenly week, soaking up sunlight, taking a dip in the salty waters around, or in a chlorine-filled pool. There seem to be no water toys on board, but that may change in the near future. Heck, ditch the tender waiting in the garage and just fill the belly of the beast with jet skis, wakeboards, kites for surfing, and whatever else you can think of.
Now, as the superstructure rises out of the hull, it'll also be boasting two more decks. The upper deck is the place where alfresco dinner parties can be carried out, while the bow is all about lounging and soaking up sunlight. But, you'll also find an interior space on this deck, and again, filled to the. Brim with lounges, more dining, and an entertainment area.
As for myself, you'll find me hanging out on the sun deck at the top of this floating mountain. This final deck is reserved for nothing more than the ability to take in as much sun as possible. The entire space is outdoors, but a part of it is covered in case you need shade. Tables, chairs, sofas, bars, and lounge beds are all a part of this deck's magic. The only thing missing is a little jacuzzi or hot tub to be seen in as you roll into port.
There is a lower deck, but it's reserved for things like the motors, tender, and guest rooms. But I think you plan on taking the master bedroom, so we can skip over these spaces. Crew quarters are also found on this deck and distributed at the front of the ship.
Finally, I want you to picture the following scenario. It's Friday evening, and you find yourself in Monaco or some other city on this ship's Mediterranean Sea itinerary. Your friends and family are right beside you. As you make your way down the boardwalk, you make out the shining lights and sleek exterior of Alpha Waves from a distance. Once you've arrived at its aft, you'll be welcomed by a captain and crew to embark upon a week of "Zen Comfort."
That evening, you all celebrate your arrival, and the party goes on into the morning hours, with a rising sun being witnessed from that uppermost deck. Time for sleep. Since it was a late evening, brunch is served the following day, chased down with hours of relaxation and soaking up some sun. A few hidden coves are also in the plans over the next few days, so you'll have time to jet ski around and explore hidden corners of our planet.
Again, most people think that you need to be a billionaire to taste the superyacht lifestyle. In truth, $225K (€212K at current exchange rates) divided by 10 equals $22,500 per person per week. Hey, memories that last a lifetime aren't always free.
