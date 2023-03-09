This State-of-the-Art Superyacht Was Once a Mine-Hunting Royal Navy Ship

Bleu de Nimes boasts all the extravagant luxuries of today’s superyachts, yet it’s nothing like them. Everything about this ship-turned-superyacht is intriguing, starting with its history, to the fact that it’s had the same owner for twenty years.
Today, Bleu de Nimes is a fabulous luxury charter vessel that’s perfect for traveling in ultimate comfort to some of the most remote locations on Earth. It pampers its guests with things like two jacuzzis, a cinema room, a sauna, a massage room, and gourmet dining.
Cool toys, such as Seadoo jetskis and a Yamaha SuperJet, are ready to jump into action, playing around the majestic 237-foot (72.2 meters) mothership. A helipad awaits patiently for a helicopter to touch down, allowing the owner straight access to the outdoor bar and lounge area.
It’s hard to believe, but this party-ready luxury toy is a rugged military ship at its core. Indeed, it has only kept its original strong bones (the hull and part of the superstructure) but that’s enough to ensure Bleu de Nimes’ outstanding ruggedness, underneath the glamorous makeover.
Royal Navy vessel. It had been built in 1980, by Clelands Shipbuilding, and was one of the Navy’s Magnet-class ships. These degaussing vessels were a type of minesweepers that helped submarines by locating and eliminating magnetic mines.
By the end of the ‘90s, Lodestone was a retired veteran. Luckily, its destiny changed when it was auctioned off. Its owner, a truly experienced yachtsman (and rumored to be a millionaire) decided to turn it into a pleasure craft, because he wanted to own a yacht that would be unlike any other.
That was no easy task. At first, the only goal was for the retired ship to be converted to a seaworthy yacht. This initial rebuild took several years and was completed in 2005, with the owner actively participating.
The interiors, styled by Pier Vittorio Cerruti, were also completely different from the ship’s original look. A rich Colonial style made Bleu de Nimes resemble a classic gentleman’s yacht from the golden era of yachting. The glossy cherry wood panels and the precious antiques have nothing in common with the vessel’s military past, but they do complement its imposing structure, spanning over six decks.
contemporary pleasure craft. He even found swimming pools onboard to be unnecessary. And this worked for ten years, during which the freshly-rebuilt ship was exclusively used by the owner’s family.
However, the former Navy veteran’s transformation wasn’t over. In 2016, it underwent a second rebuild. This included a significant extension of 16 meters (over 52 feet) that brought Bleu de Nimes to its current size, increasing its volume by a whopping 600 GT. And this is when all the bells and whistles were added.
The reason for that was simple. After such a long time of private use, Bleu de Nimes was ready to become a luxury charter yacht. By 2020, it was officially compliant with the Passenger Yacht Code (PYC) meaning that it was suitable for charter with 28 guests and a 23-people crew onboard.
Although as comfortable and opulent as a superyacht, Bleu de Nimes is more like a cruise ship. Not only is it remarkably spacious (you’d rarely see a superyacht with that many guests onboard) but it’s also built to withstand long, challenging journeys.
But it’s not all about range. This rugged vessel is fitted with autonomous systems and plenty of storage space, allowing it to stay independent at sea for long times. Another important aspect is stability, because the vessel spends a lot of time at anchor, during its visits to exotic places.
And Bleu de Nimes is very stable, according to its captain, Mascia Poma. Just like the ship’s owner, she has been onboard since the beginning, and has witnessed all of the transformations. The yacht is literally her home, because Capt. Poma’s family is also onboard. The greatest reward for their hard work and dedication is the discovery of new, wonderful places – something that the former Navy ship excels at.
As you’d expect, chartering this fabulous yacht requires deep pockets. One week onboard costs at least €490,000 (over $510,000). But its outstanding capabilities also attract different kinds of charter customers. Most notably, in February 2022, it was linked to a historic expedition. It was chartered by Mauritius, for a trip to the disputed Chago Islands in the Indian Ocean, which was the first of its kind in Mauritius’ history.
all in one – and that’s priceless.
