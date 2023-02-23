This Jaw-Dropping Custom Superyacht Is the Fastest World Cruiser Around

Few luxury yacht names match their spirit as well as Bold does. Aggressive, rugged, and self-sufficient, this military-inspired pleasure craft boasts the capabilities of both an explorer and a shadow vessel, while still highly luxurious. Needless to say, it was custom designed for its millionaire owner. But there’s a catch.
A yachting enthusiast owning his own yacht-building company is like a kid being gifted his own candy factory. And when the co-owner happens to be one of the most acclaimed naval architects of our time, the excitement goes through the roof. There would literally be no limits to making any yachting dream come true. And this is exactly what Silver Yachts did for German millionaire Guido Krass.
It’s been two decades since Krass, an established industrialist at the time, founded a yacht building company in Australia, together with the legendary Norwegian-born designer and naval architect Espen Oeino. The shipyard started out big, with a 73-meter (239.5 feet) superyacht named Silver, launched in 2007 and later owned by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
Since 2005, Silver Yachts has been operating in Western Australia, boasting impressive shipyard facilities that cover more than 6,000 square meters (64,600 square feet). In 2017, a Chinese Group bought a major share, resulting in the launch of a sister company called Silver Yachts Jiangmen. A second, even larger facility was built in the Guangdong Province, China, allowing the builder to go bigger, with vessels of over 100 meters (328 feet).
At first glance, you’d probably wonder why Bold looks so different than other superyachts. In the world of ultra-luxurious yachting, there’s something called a shadow vessel, which acts like a floating garage and practical companion for an owner’s main yacht. They’re supposed to cruise anywhere together, with the support vessel carrying all the toys and supplies, in order to free up more space on the mothership.
Bold is not a shadow vessel, but a superyacht in its own right. However, its experienced owner wanted to have enough room for a plethora of toys, plus the special equipment that goes with that. This is why Bold was built with extra capabilities and doesn't need a separate support yacht. Its main deck is truly breathtaking, unfolding over 400 square meters (4,305 square feet).
This includes enough space for a large helicopter (like a twin-engine Leonardo AW109 Grand) and an eight-ton crane with a 15-meter (49 feet) reach, that can launch any kind of toy. This massive deck gives passengers access to multiple premium tenders, up to six surfboards, two kayaks, three jet skis (among others) plus diving equipment.
More than that, it also tops similar yachts when it comes to accessibility. Specifically designed with a shallow draft of under three meters (9.8 feet) Bold can make its way to areas where yachts this big usually can’t. And it can handle long periods at sea due to its fuel efficiency and extensive storage capabilities. In other words, it can be self-sufficient when it needs to.
You’d think that such a rugged vessel doesn’t pay too much attention to style or lavish amenities. But we’re talking about an Espen Oeino creation. The key element here is an outstanding indoor/outdoor connection, visible throughout. A fabulous, 300-square meter (3,200 square feet) skylounge with floor-to-ceiling windows leads to the winter garden, one of Bold’s main attractions.
This is the epitome of luxury for any explorer yacht. Protected by floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides, this large area can either open up entirely, when the weather is right, or stay closed while still surrounding guests with glorious views. Basically, no matter where the yacht goes, and how bad the weather gets, all the guests onboard get to dine and sip cocktails while taking in the views.
As is usually the case with top superyachts, the owner’s suite is a showstopper. The owner gets direct access to the exterior decks through a private salon and has his own luxurious hammam to enjoy. When the night comes, Bold shows its party-ready side, with the huge helideck turning into a disco stage with excellent lighting and sound systems.
The good news is that Bold isn’t one of those mysterious superyachts that are exclusively enjoyed by their owners. The bad news is that one week onboard costs nearly $1 million. But the experience of traveling onboard the fastest world cruiser out there is priceless.
