Volvo Chairman’s Beautiful Sailing Yacht Goes to a New Owner

One of the most discrete presences in the sailing yacht world, the delicate yet powerful Cygnus Montanus has changed ownership in the same quiet, mysterious manner.
It’s rare to see a millionaire or billionaire holding on to the same yacht for decades. When everything is about speed and diversity, that would seem like staying frozen in time. With so many exciting new builds being rolled out faster than ever, temptation becomes impossible to resist. No matter how great the current pleasure craft may be, the next one always seems better.
We don’t know if that’s the reason why the owner of Cygnus Montanus decided to part with it, or whether there were more serious factors behind it. Only two years ago, the beautiful sailing yacht was at the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. Apparently, it stayed stranded in the luxurious Club de Mar marina in Palma, after being seized by the local customs.
The reason for such an undignified status had to do with taxes. The media reported that the boat’s owner was at war with local authorities over this issue, so the yacht had to stay put until everything was sorted out. The whole affair made headlines because the alleged owner of Cygnus Montanus was a reputable name in the automotive industry – Carl-Henric Svanberg, Volvo Chairman.
Two years later, it looks like the Cygnus Montanus will be starting a new chapter, after being sold in an in-house deal. It’s unknown for how much, or to whom, but perhaps it will have a more noticeable presence from now on.
Although not as big as the typical sailing yacht owned by millionaires, this graceful sloop is still a head-turner. It was built by a New Zealand-based manufacturer, Yachting Developments, and launched in 2016. At 111 feet (33.8 meters) and with a 131 GT volume, it’s spacious enough to accommodate up to ten guests as it crosses the ocean.
According to the builder, the yacht’s original owner wanted a light and sleek sailing boat that could be easily handled by himself and a small crew. Just as importantly, it also had to be “aesthetically pleasing.” That was no problem, since it was the creation of one of the most reputable names in the industry, German Frers.
The interior style followed the same clean, warm, and family-friendly design philosophy. The Adam Lay studio light-color woods in combination with vibrant splashed of color to create an apartment-inspired intimate atmosphere. Thanks to the open-plan layout and multiple skylights, the interior also feels much more spacious than its actual size.
In addition to its New Zealand-made sails, the Cygnus Montanus was also fitted with a Cummins engine. It was ready to sail smoothly and fast anywhere in the world, and it did. But it must now gear up for new adventures, and maybe its new owner will show it off more often.
We don’t know if that’s the reason why the owner of Cygnus Montanus decided to part with it, or whether there were more serious factors behind it. Only two years ago, the beautiful sailing yacht was at the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. Apparently, it stayed stranded in the luxurious Club de Mar marina in Palma, after being seized by the local customs.
The reason for such an undignified status had to do with taxes. The media reported that the boat’s owner was at war with local authorities over this issue, so the yacht had to stay put until everything was sorted out. The whole affair made headlines because the alleged owner of Cygnus Montanus was a reputable name in the automotive industry – Carl-Henric Svanberg, Volvo Chairman.
Two years later, it looks like the Cygnus Montanus will be starting a new chapter, after being sold in an in-house deal. It’s unknown for how much, or to whom, but perhaps it will have a more noticeable presence from now on.
Although not as big as the typical sailing yacht owned by millionaires, this graceful sloop is still a head-turner. It was built by a New Zealand-based manufacturer, Yachting Developments, and launched in 2016. At 111 feet (33.8 meters) and with a 131 GT volume, it’s spacious enough to accommodate up to ten guests as it crosses the ocean.
According to the builder, the yacht’s original owner wanted a light and sleek sailing boat that could be easily handled by himself and a small crew. Just as importantly, it also had to be “aesthetically pleasing.” That was no problem, since it was the creation of one of the most reputable names in the industry, German Frers.
The interior style followed the same clean, warm, and family-friendly design philosophy. The Adam Lay studio light-color woods in combination with vibrant splashed of color to create an apartment-inspired intimate atmosphere. Thanks to the open-plan layout and multiple skylights, the interior also feels much more spacious than its actual size.
In addition to its New Zealand-made sails, the Cygnus Montanus was also fitted with a Cummins engine. It was ready to sail smoothly and fast anywhere in the world, and it did. But it must now gear up for new adventures, and maybe its new owner will show it off more often.