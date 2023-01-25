This Is Officially the Best Luxury Cruiser in Europe

The highly-anticipated boot Dusseldorf event continues throughout this week, after having not only showcased some of the latest and most exciting builds, but also announced the most important winners in boating. That’s because this year also marked the 20th anniversary of the prestigious European Yacht of the Year awards, presented at Dusseldorf. One of the most interesting categories was that of “Best Luxury Cruiser,” and the Oyster 495 certainly fits the bill.

8 photos