This Is Officially the Best Luxury Cruiser in Europe

The highly-anticipated boot Dusseldorf event continues throughout this week, after having not only showcased some of the latest and most exciting builds, but also announced the most important winners in boating. That’s because this year also marked the 20th anniversary of the prestigious European Yacht of the Year awards, presented at Dusseldorf. One of the most interesting categories was that of “Best Luxury Cruiser,” and the Oyster 495 certainly fits the bill.
The 12 journalists representing sailing magazines across Europe have decided that the Oyster 495 deserved to be crowned “Best Luxury Cruiser” of this year, after comparing it to the other two nominees in this category, the Oceanis Yachts 60 and the Ice 62 Targa.
The sleek yet imposing sailing yacht represents a milestone for the British manufacturer Oyster Yachts, who is now reaching its fifth decade of activity. As the company fleet’s “baby,” measuring just 50 feet (15.2 meters) in length, it might be surprising that the Oyster 495 conquered the hearts of the judges for this important category. But this is precisely one of the things that make it stand out – it boasts many of the qualities of the brand’s superyachts, with the added benefit of a compact size.
Interestingly enough, one of the jury comments described this award-winning yacht as “perfect for a couple’s globetrotting dreams.” Indeed, we are seeing more and more couples and families deciding to ditch conventional housing and turn sailboats into their floating homes. In the case of Oyster 495, we’re talking about a powerful blue water cruiser with the onboard comfort of modern superyachts.
Blue water cruisers are the sailing boats that are capable of crossing oceans, compared to ones that only stick to coastal or off shore sailing, for example. This means that they can handle long term cruising at open sea, which requires a resilient build and certain features that enable self-sufficiency.
The Oyster 495 was designed in collaboration with Humphreys Yacht Design to deliver impressive sailing power, while also being easy to handle even for unexperienced owners. Fitted with automated sailing technology that makes things easier and more effective, the Oyster 495 cruises comfortably at nine knots (10.3 mph/16.6 kph).
The balanced configuration includes an ergonomical, protected cockpit, a generous deck saloon, a U-shaped galley, and surprisingly-elegant cabins. The luxurious fell onboard is owed to the impeccable design, sumptuous furniture and fabrics throughout, mood lighting, and advanced connectivity.
The latest satellite technology is available for optional Wi-Fi, and the vessel’s chart table is like a miniature technology hub, fitted with an integrated, fold-out PC, radios, switchboard, and multiple power sockets, among others. Plus, the various systems onboard can be easily managed through the brand’s digital switching system.
The only downside is the price tag. Now officially an award-winning yacht, this luxury cruiser will cost future owners at least £1.35 million ($1.6 million).
