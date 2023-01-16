Orient Express’ Sailing Megayacht to Be the Epitome of Futuristic Luxury

What might be one of the most exciting and stunning novelties in luxury yachting comes from an unexpected source – not one of the top superyachts builders or a celebrity yacht owner, but the well-known luxury train brand Orient Express. The hospitality group that’s relaunching the original famous train is also about to break the norm with a sailing vessel that’s exceptional in every way.
How would you feel about cruising onboard a giant sailing vessel, instead of a conventional cruise ship? The trend already exists, but far from the grandeur and opulence that this upcoming yacht will boast. All the qualities that are associated with the Orient Express brand will be reflected in a brand-new vessel called Silenseas, that’s going to be built from scratch at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.
There’s a constant battle for the title of “the world’s largest sailing yacht” and Silenseas might just be the winner. Imagine a mammoth 220-meter (721 feet) build with 54 suites, each averaging 753 square feet).
It’s also the first time we’ve ever heard of something even more spectacular replacing the conventional “master suite” – behold the “Presidential Suite,” unfolding over a whopping 1,415 square meters (15,230 square feet). That’s like an entire residence onboard, separate from all the other suites and amenities. And its private terrace alone covers 530 square meters (5,704 square feet). You won’t have a reason to envy Jeff Bezos for his megayacht if you can get a spot onboard the Silenseas.
The floating luxury resort will also include two swimming pools, two restaurants, state-of-the-art spa facilities, and even a unique private recording studio. That’s because guests onboard this Orient Express vessel will also be spoiled with shows inside an Amphitheater-Cabaret inspired by the golden age of the French Riviera.
This just a glimpse of that the future yacht is set to offer, with the most refined luxury being almost a guarantee. Of course, this will be matched by a spectacular interior design, created by the acclaimed architect Maxime d’Angeac.
And that’s not all. This ultra-luxurious yacht will also be futuristic in terms of propulsion technology. Built with three stunning tilting masts, each more than 100-meter-tall (328 feet) the Silenseas will feature three rigid sails, with a total surface of 1,500 meters (4,921 feet) each.
They are part of a sailing system called “SoldSail,” which claims to be revolutionary. And it most likely is, considering that it will be capable of moving this giant ship entirely on its own, in the right weather conditions.
Like most ships of the future, Silenseas will combine this sailing system with an advanced engine that can run on LNG (liquefied natural gas) to lower emissions as much as possible. Plus, it will even be adapted to switch to green hydrogen, as soon as the use of this alternative fuel is fully approved for passenger ships.
This magnificent yacht will be built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique for Accor (an exclusive French partnership) and it set to be launched around the same time of the newly-restored original Orient Express train, in 2026.
No word yet about how much a journey onboard Silenseas would cost, but brace yourselves. Considering the whopping prices for the upcoming Orient Express La Dolce Vita (a different version of the original train) a trip onboard its ocean-going equivalent is bound to also cost a fortune.
