You Need $530 Just to Reserve a Cabin on this Fabulous Luxury Vintage Train for 2024

Who hasn’t heard of the Orient Express train? The actual train, a vintage treasure, will be back on rails in a few years. Until then, another highly-anticipated vintage luxury version is ready to take passengers on a fabulous journey across Italy. It’s the Orient Express La Dolce Vita, and you need to register as a “priority traveler” to even have a chance of securing a cabin on this unique train.
Italy is a traveler’s dream, any way you approach it, and a tour of its most stunning locations is undoubtedly on many people’s bucket lists. The unique charms of Venice and Portofino, the amazing history of Rome, the vineyards of Tuscany, and the countless gems along the coast of Sicily – imagine exploring all of that while traveling by train. Not just any train, but one that blends to perfection modern luxury with original vintage details, and a nostalgic atmosphere.
This is one of the latest and most spectacular projects developed by the Orient Express brand, part of the Accor Group, together with Arsenale S.p.A. Dimorestudio, the architecture studio of two acclaimed Italian designers, has created the most sumptuous, retro-inspired décor you can imagine. It will be showcased in the train’s 12 deluxe cabins, 18 suites, a special “La Dolce Vita suite,” and a restaurant.
The French hospitality group is also working on bringing back the original Orient Express train, after the original cars were discovered and recovered in 2015. However, this is an ample restoration process that’s still ongoing, and expected to be completed by 2025.
Until then, the next best thing is the Orient Express La Dolce Vita, named this way in order to differentiate it from the original train that’s being refurbished, and also because its design is meant as a tribute to a unique time in history, in Italy. A real cultural phenomenon, this period of time in the 1960s was dubbed La Dolce Vita.
This modern rail version will be traveling in Italy from North to South, while passengers enjoy 5-star service onboard, including the finest meals and wines. During the train’s stops, they’ll even be accommodated inside the new hotels with the same iconic theme – “Orient Express La Minerva,” in Rome, and “Orient Express Palazzo Donà Giovannelli,” in Venice.
Although the train won’t start traveling before 2024, its deluxe cabins are already highly coveted. Prices start at more than $2,100 (€2,000) per person, per night. And, to make sure you get a spot, you need to make a reservation for $530 (€500). If you’re feeling even fancier than that (and you’ve got the means for it) you can even book the entire train for the ultimate private trip through Italy. It doesn't get more luxurious than that.
