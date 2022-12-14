Vintage Caboose Turned Glamorous Retreat Is a Living Piece of Rail History

You don’t need to be a rail history enthusiast to appreciate the unique beauty of a restored vintage train car, but it’s fascinating to get immersed into the old days of steam rail, while still enjoying all the comfort of today’s world.
The humble but sturdy caboose is a quintessential part of North America’s history. Once a “home on wheels” or office for conductors, during the long train rides, the caboose has become a perfect choice for modern glamping. Luckily, there are many vintage treasures like this, throughout the U.S. and Canada, turned into stationary vacation homes with a retro flavor.
The Ontario Northland Caboose left not only its working days behind, but also the somber, black look. With its vibrant yellow new appearance, it can be spotted immediately and certainly turns heads. Now a surprisingly luxurious vacation retreat in Ontario, this caboose said goodbye to all of its rusty and useless parts, but kept the vintage charm.
This is reflected in artifacts from the steam train era, and even DVDs on the history of railroads from those times, available for those who visit the Creemore Caboose. Completely restored by two tradesmen, the old caboose now offers premium accommodation in an elegant, classic setting.
It’s a cozy stay for two guests, including a beautiful bedroom with a generous bed, a modern bathroom, and even a charming workspace in a quiet corner. There’s no kitchen, but there’s a coffee maker provided, ready for fresh mornings. For a vintage-inspired rental, the Creemore Caboose is unexpectedly modern when it comes to tech – it’s fitted with air conditioning, satellite TV, and a DVD player.
At the time, the old train car is sitting in a secluded place, where guests can enjoy maximum privacy, while still being relatively close to interesting areas that are worth visiting.
For history lovers and rail connoisseurs, the Creemore Caboose can even be the perfect spot for a romantic getaway. For more details, visit Clearview Station.
The Ontario Northland Caboose left not only its working days behind, but also the somber, black look. With its vibrant yellow new appearance, it can be spotted immediately and certainly turns heads. Now a surprisingly luxurious vacation retreat in Ontario, this caboose said goodbye to all of its rusty and useless parts, but kept the vintage charm.
This is reflected in artifacts from the steam train era, and even DVDs on the history of railroads from those times, available for those who visit the Creemore Caboose. Completely restored by two tradesmen, the old caboose now offers premium accommodation in an elegant, classic setting.
It’s a cozy stay for two guests, including a beautiful bedroom with a generous bed, a modern bathroom, and even a charming workspace in a quiet corner. There’s no kitchen, but there’s a coffee maker provided, ready for fresh mornings. For a vintage-inspired rental, the Creemore Caboose is unexpectedly modern when it comes to tech – it’s fitted with air conditioning, satellite TV, and a DVD player.
At the time, the old train car is sitting in a secluded place, where guests can enjoy maximum privacy, while still being relatively close to interesting areas that are worth visiting.
For history lovers and rail connoisseurs, the Creemore Caboose can even be the perfect spot for a romantic getaway. For more details, visit Clearview Station.