Train Sim World 3 Gets New German Route, Adds New Locomotive and Carriage

It’s only been two months since Dovetail Games launched Train Sim World 3, their ultimate train sim with management elements, and a new add-on is now available to purchase: Bahnstrecke Bremen – Oldenburg.
One of the busiest routes in Germany, Bremen – Oldenburg is the first new route add-on set in this country since the core game launched back in September with Schnellfahrstrecke Kassel-Wurzburg. The vibrant route between the cities of Bremen and Oldenburg allows players to operate a variety of services.
A bunch of electric locomotives will be up for driving in the add-on, as players can make use of the much-requested n-Wagen rolling stock, pushed and pulled by the DB BR 110.3 through the use of the n-Wagen cab car.
Additionally, local EMU services dressed up in a newly liveried BR 425 can be operated between Bremen and Hude, while the well-known BR 155, in a new PRESS livery, can be used to haul freight across the length of the line.
As expected, the two major stations on the German railway network, Bremen and Oldenburg, have been faithfully recreated at each end of the line. That means players will see several unique and distinctive landmarks, especially while approaching Oldenburg.
More importantly, Dovetail Games announced that for the first time in Train Sim World, an animated lift bridge and customizable barge will appear in a route. The latter will be available in Livery Editor to add some personal flair to the landscape.
Of course, all the new features introduced with Train Sim World 3, such as dynamic weather, volumetrics skies and new lighting, will be available within Bahnstrecke Bremen – Oldenburg, as well as functionality with the Training Center to make it easier to operate the new BR 110.3.
Train Sim World 3: Bahnstrecke Bremen – Oldenburg add-on is now available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles for $40 / €36. Keep in mind that the add-on requires ownership of Train Sim World 3.
