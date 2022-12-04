Retired Caboose Gets Second Chance, Becomes a Cozy Retreat With a Jacuzzi Tub

This caboose, which was built in the 1970s, is not just any old train car. It operated as part of the Southern Pacific Railroad for several years before it was retired. Then, when it was rotting away in the yard, it was set on fire. But just like the Phoenix bird, the caboose was born again. Now it serves as a unique retreat in the Big Rock Candy Mountain Resort.
The Union Pacific Caboose might have had a troubled past, but it was completely restored and turned into a nice retreat that comes with all the amenities you need. This train car has a cozy interior that combines modern amenities with vintage elements, allowing guests to take a step back in time and still enjoy the comforts of home.
It has a beautiful living room, a spacious bedroom with a queen-size bed, a kitchenette, and a bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. The caboose has a yellow exterior that features a “bay window” design. In the past, the bay windows allowed the crew to keep an eye on damaged equipment. But today, this space is used to fit the bed, which can sleep two people in comfort.
One of the first things that you’ll notice once you step inside the train car is the living room, which oozes classic charm. There are numerous wooden elements that add to the cozy vibe of this caboose turned tiny home. The seating area includes a large couch positioned in front of a TV. Guests will also find a dresser, a small table, and two chairs placed right next to the entryway.
A few steps ahead is the aforementioned bedroom, and next to it is the kitchenette. Even if it’s small, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have all the necessities. It features a coffee maker, a mini fridge, a microwave, a stainless steel sink, and some storage space.
Last but not least, the bathroom in this unit is super spacious. It includes a jacuzzi tub and a generous corner shower. Elsewhere, you’ll see a sink, a mirror, a cabinet, and a toilet. This unique retreat is the perfect spot for those who want to relax and get away from the bustle and hustle of the city. It even has a private deck that overlooks the Sevier River.
The caboose was recently featured on the FLORB YouTube channel. You can take a look at the clip down below to see what it’s all about.
It has a beautiful living room, a spacious bedroom with a queen-size bed, a kitchenette, and a bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. The caboose has a yellow exterior that features a “bay window” design. In the past, the bay windows allowed the crew to keep an eye on damaged equipment. But today, this space is used to fit the bed, which can sleep two people in comfort.
One of the first things that you’ll notice once you step inside the train car is the living room, which oozes classic charm. There are numerous wooden elements that add to the cozy vibe of this caboose turned tiny home. The seating area includes a large couch positioned in front of a TV. Guests will also find a dresser, a small table, and two chairs placed right next to the entryway.
A few steps ahead is the aforementioned bedroom, and next to it is the kitchenette. Even if it’s small, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have all the necessities. It features a coffee maker, a mini fridge, a microwave, a stainless steel sink, and some storage space.
Last but not least, the bathroom in this unit is super spacious. It includes a jacuzzi tub and a generous corner shower. Elsewhere, you’ll see a sink, a mirror, a cabinet, and a toilet. This unique retreat is the perfect spot for those who want to relax and get away from the bustle and hustle of the city. It even has a private deck that overlooks the Sevier River.
The caboose was recently featured on the FLORB YouTube channel. You can take a look at the clip down below to see what it’s all about.