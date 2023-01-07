Boat Sent Adrift in Sydney to Hobart Race Washes Ashore on Remote Island

In sporting events, the final outcome cannot be assumed or determined until a given situation, event, etc., is completely finished. That is, the final tally at the end of a given period of time. Among fans, participants, and organizers of offshore yacht events the pervasive thought is the book cannot be closed on a given event until all participants and boats have been accounted for in one way or another.
While we celebrated the lightning-fast finish of the supermaxis and T52s in the recently completed Sydney to Hobart race (S2H), nobody has forgotten about the fate of the 40-foot sloop Huntress.
On the morning of December 28, just two days after setting sail in the 77th Rolex Sydney to Hobart race, Huntress Skipper and owner Victoria Logan and her seven crewmates struck an unknown object in the sea roughly 80 nautical miles (92 miles / 148 km) off the coast of Flinders Island with Logan's partner at the helm.
The impact sheared off the rudder and left it floating beside them. Logan recounted the mishap to the Associated Press of Australia, "The wheel got ripped out of his hand and the boat started breaching violently. It took a few minutes to work out, but we realised we lost steerage," she said. "We realised the rudder had sheared off and we could see it floating next to the boat, off into the distance."
They were forced to retire from the race and were rescued at sea later that same day, setting Huntress adrift. Only recently did anyone learn what happened to Huntress when it was discovered Marine and Safety Tasmania reported the boat was 15 nautical miles (17.26 miles / 27.8 km) off the state's northeast coast and salvage operations were being planned.
A spokesman for Marine and Safety Tasmania would later confirm the boat washed up on the shore of Cape Barren Island near Christmas beach in Bass strait.
Images of the vessel beached were posted on social media platforms by The Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania. "We're hoping salvage is swift, safe and successful as she poses a risk (to) remote and pristine country," the organization was quoted by the Associated Press of Australia.
Logan claimed that it was likely a collision with a sunfish that took her out of the race, but thankfully both the skipper and crew were unhurt. In her initial go at the S2H race in 2021, Logan was also forced to retire because of a damaged mainsail.
Remarkably, it looks as though Huntress is relatively intact for a boat that has been adrift for almost a week in an area where seas are known to be extremely rough at times. While it beached on its port side and the extent of damage is unknown, the starboard side of the hull appears to have avoided any damage. In addition, the mast though detached from its step, is still tethered to the vessel its shrouds and the keel remains fast to the hull.
The S2H is regarded as one of the most difficult offshore yacht races in the world alongside the Fastnet Race, the Vendee Globe, and the Newport to Bermuda races.
The theme of this year's S2H with regard to the Huntress is a classic example of a slogan NBC Sports once used for years back in the day,
"The thrill of victory ... and the agony of defeat."
