Airseas’ Groundbreaking Kite System Installed on Massive Japanese Carrier

Can you imagine a massive vessel, about 250-meter-long (820 feet) and weighing 180,000 tons, moving ahead with the help of a kite? Granted, this is no ordinary kite, but it’s still an awe-inspiring sight. And an important milestone for green shipping.
Considered by some to be the purest form of energy there is, wind power has made a stunning comeback in recent years. In its efforts to transition to greener alternatives, the maritime industry is harnessing this source of energy like never before in modern times. One of the most fascinating aspects of this phenomenon is that we get to see classic wooden boats with traditional sails carrying out cargo operations, as well as futuristic types of sails showing up with modern carriers.
One of the most interesting of these contemporary interpretations is Seawing, an unusual kite system developed by Airseas. While traditional sails can still do a pretty good job on smaller wooden boats that carry small amounts of cargo, over shorter distances, the potential of wind power had to be harnessed in more powerful ways for the mammoth ocean-crossing bulkships.
After 15 years at Airbus, Vincent Bernatets co-founded Airseas, with the goal of implementing innovative technology solutions in the maritime sector. Seawing is its flagship product, officially launched in 2021.
As its name suggests, it acts as a “wing” for cargo ships, by combining kite technology with advanced flight control features derived from the aerospace industry. The kite itself is controlled entirely automatically, through its digital twin. The ship and the actual kite are both connected to a simulation model that recreates them in digital form. Then, the digital twin and physical ship are able to communicate throughout the entire journey, thanks to multiple advanced sensors.
Unlike a typical sail, this kite system can adjust itself in accordance with changes in wind direction and speed. It can also use weather forecast data to generate a better route. The parafoil wing also boasts outstanding traction power, apparently ten times stronger than static sails. A cable links it to a control pod, so that everything can be controlled automatically, including the wing’s “take-off” and “landing.”
The whole point is to help burn less fuel (and cut the CO2 emissions associated with it), and Airseas claims that its kite can cut consumption by 20%. As the system’s launch customer, Airbus tested the Seawing at the end of last year, on one of the ships it uses to take aircraft components from Europe to the U.S.
Another major Airseas customer is the Japanese shipping giant K Line. The first Seawing installation was officially completed recently, and will be followed by a second one, on an LNG-powered carrier.
The first K-Line Seawing was installed on a Capesize bulkship, which is the largest class of bulkships that cannot pass through the Panama Canal, going instead around the Cape of Good Hope. In the future, up to 50 of these impressive kites will be fitted on K Line’s giant carriers.
One of the most interesting of these contemporary interpretations is Seawing, an unusual kite system developed by Airseas. While traditional sails can still do a pretty good job on smaller wooden boats that carry small amounts of cargo, over shorter distances, the potential of wind power had to be harnessed in more powerful ways for the mammoth ocean-crossing bulkships.
After 15 years at Airbus, Vincent Bernatets co-founded Airseas, with the goal of implementing innovative technology solutions in the maritime sector. Seawing is its flagship product, officially launched in 2021.
As its name suggests, it acts as a “wing” for cargo ships, by combining kite technology with advanced flight control features derived from the aerospace industry. The kite itself is controlled entirely automatically, through its digital twin. The ship and the actual kite are both connected to a simulation model that recreates them in digital form. Then, the digital twin and physical ship are able to communicate throughout the entire journey, thanks to multiple advanced sensors.
Unlike a typical sail, this kite system can adjust itself in accordance with changes in wind direction and speed. It can also use weather forecast data to generate a better route. The parafoil wing also boasts outstanding traction power, apparently ten times stronger than static sails. A cable links it to a control pod, so that everything can be controlled automatically, including the wing’s “take-off” and “landing.”
The whole point is to help burn less fuel (and cut the CO2 emissions associated with it), and Airseas claims that its kite can cut consumption by 20%. As the system’s launch customer, Airbus tested the Seawing at the end of last year, on one of the ships it uses to take aircraft components from Europe to the U.S.
Another major Airseas customer is the Japanese shipping giant K Line. The first Seawing installation was officially completed recently, and will be followed by a second one, on an LNG-powered carrier.
The first K-Line Seawing was installed on a Capesize bulkship, which is the largest class of bulkships that cannot pass through the Panama Canal, going instead around the Cape of Good Hope. In the future, up to 50 of these impressive kites will be fitted on K Line’s giant carriers.
Taking off and landing are two of the most complex steps to master when testing new aircraft – and the same goes for Seawing! Here’s how we are launching our #windpropulsion system from a small space, constantly moving: the deck of a commercial ship! #Shipping #CleanTech pic.twitter.com/C4wFj6C5YQ— Airseas (@Airseas_Tech) January 5, 2023