The Tiny Tawharau Is Both Practical and Fun, Has a Bunkroom With a Hammock Floor

A tiny home on wheels is great for a single person or a couple, but it can be a little oasis for small families as well. The Tiny Tawharau might look small on the outside, but the inside is packed with ingenious ideas that turn this little habitat into a cozy dwelling for four. The house includes a practical living room, a spacious bathroom, a king-size loft, and a kids' bunkroom with a hammock floor and a skylight!

19 photos Photo: Build Tiny