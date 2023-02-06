The Cadence Is a Charming Tiny House With Front Porch and a Cozy Modern Interior

The downsizing/tiny living movement is still in full swing, and what makes tiny houses so delightful is the way manufacturers find solutions to make the most out of every square inch. In their pursuit of the perfect tiny house design, home builders are trying to create not only the most affordable and sustainable living space, but also the most functional one.
Handcrafted Movement, a Portland, Oregon-based manufacturer, has been making adorable custom tiny dwellings since 2011. Designed and built to meet the unique needs and preferences of their clients, their builds feature well-designed interiors that make efficient use of the limited space in order to help customers simplify their lives and minimize their environmental impact. And each of their models is quite spectacular, looking just like miniature versions of a luxury conventional house.
One of their most popular tiny homes is the Cadence, a model that was on display at a previous edition of the Great American Tiny Home Show. It is built on a triple axle Iron Eagle trailer rated for 20,000 lbs (10 tons) and measures 28 feet (8.5 meters ) in length and 8.5 feet (2.5 meters) in width.
On the outside, it features a gorgeous dark blue board-and-batten siding that goes very well with the white trim on the door and window frames and the standing seam metal roof. A small front porch at the entrance that perfectly fits a couple of chairs would allow prospective owners to enjoy the fresh air in the evenings.
Besides the regular windows one comes to expect on the main floor, this house also has six upper windows that allow plenty of natural light to get in and help make the interior feel larger than it is.
modern aesthetic characterized by brightness due to the white walls and ceiling, clean lines, and natural materials like wood and leather for the furniture and the floors. The available living space is well divided to cater to the needs of one person or a couple. It includes a large downstairs living area, a spacious sleeping loft, a kitchen, and a bathroom.
The cozy living room is on the left side as you enter the Cadence and is outfitted with a large, dark blue couch and a round table with two chairs that can also serve as a dining area. A fireplace with a decorative mantel, along with some potted plants, enhances the homey feeling of the space.
The kitchen is on the right side of the entrance and includes a stainless steel four-burner gas range with exhaust hood, cabinets with butcher block counters, and some overhead shelves. In front of the kitchen, there is a staircase that leads to the sleeping loft and features storage underneath. It offers the perfect spot to incorporate the full-size refrigerator/freezer. An extra cabinet with open shelving above is located next to these stairs.
The loft bedroom is large enough to fit a king-size bed, or better said, mattress, surrounded by windows. There is extra space left for a nightstand, some storage units, or even a small dresser. The ceiling height does not allow you to stand up, but still, the space doesn’t feel cramped at all. On the contrary, with so much light coming in, it feels airy and spacious.
There is wide plank oak hardwood flooring throughout the house, and for the decor, a neutral color palette was used, combined with some pastel tones in the kitchen.
A Mini Split system takes care of the owners’ air conditioning and heating needs, while the fireplace can also be used to warm the air inside this small abode.
The Cadence, like all mobile habitats crafted by Handcrafted Movement, is designed as a “meaningful small living space,” and if we were to describe it using just two words, those would be minimalistic and functional. Form and function are equally important in this tiny habitat, and every piece of furniture, every object, or appliance seems to have its place and purpose.
At the moment, Cadence is listed as sold out on the manufacturer’s website, but the cost of such a model rises to $150,000. It’s definitely not the most affordable tiny house out there, but the well-thought-out design and its proven functionality are well worth it. Though you cannot order this model right now, you can still take inspiration cues from it or any other tiny home model in Handcrafted Movement’s portfolio.
