This Rustic Shipping Container Tiny Home Boasts a Full Rooftop Deck and Walk-In Closet

Texas-based company Backcountry Containers have embraced the latest trends in terms of tiny dwellings and are building stunning farmhouse-style tiny homes on wheels out of shipping containers, complete with charming window trims, small porches or decks, and rocking chairs.
They have a few standard container models in their portfolio, but they also make custom builds to ensure their clients get the most out of their homes. One of their most popular custom builds is this Rustic Retreat XL that was built for the company owner’s sister-in-law, Emily.
This container home model has become popular thanks to its functionality and clever design but also because it was featured in the season debut of HGTV’s Tiny House, Big Living show. It is now available as one of the company’s standard floorplans.
The Rustic Retreat XL is built out of a 40-foot (12-meter) corten steel shipping container and features a stylish and comfortable living space inside. It includes a living room, a bedroom, a great kitchen, and a large bathroom. Besides these, outstanding features like a full rooftop deck, a front deck, a walk-in closet that can hold the owner’s 200 pairs of shoes, and a hidden wine freezer make it stand out from the crowd.
Running the whole length of the tiny house, the deck is a really nice addition that expands the opportunities for entertaining, while also giving the owner a beautiful spot to admire the views and embrace the serenity of the great outdoors.
There is also a lower deck that serves as the landing for the entrance into the house. It’s a smaller deck, but right next to it, there is an area covered in decomposed granite with a nice seating setup and a firepit. A wooden staircase connects the two decks.
The metal home features closed-cell spray foam insulation, wood-style laminate floors, and LED lighting throughout. Air conditioning and heating units are also included in the build.
A comfortably-sized bathroom is located past the kitchen, hidden behind a sliding wooden barn door. A shelf built into the wall hides behind the door when it is open. Inside the bathroom, you find a long cabinet with storage boxes underneath and a bowl sink on top. Opposite it, there is a step-in shower with white subway tile.
The kitchen is somehow separated by the breakfast bar, which features a wine freezer underneath, but the living room and the bedroom are connected. A full-size couch facing the television mounted on the wall and a small coffee table adorn the living area, while the sleeping quarters include a queen bed, a big, nice lamp, and a mirror on the wall.
shipping container this size would have separation between the bedroom and living area, but the owner decided to compress the central area in order to obtain a bit more space at the far end of the container. In this area, the builders fitted the aforementioned walk-in closet, which also includes a washer and dryer. Built-in shelves, storage units, and additional rods offer plenty of storage space for Emily’s clothes and shoes.
This particular tiny house model has a custom floor plan that was tailored to Emily’s needs and preferences. However, Backcountry Containers offers two different layouts based on it - one with two bedrooms and another with one bedroom and a dedicated gear/ATV storage room. Moreover, another container tiny house named Kennedy was also inspired by Emily’s Rustic Retreat XL.
The custom tiny dwellings crafted by Backcountry Containers are made by stacking or combining 20-foot and 40-foot containers, and their price varies based on the size, the number of shipping containers used, and client preferences. This particular model cost $50,000 to build.
