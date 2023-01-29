Manteo Is a 20-Foot Tiny Home That Combines Comfort With Simplicity

Many believe that less room means less comfort. But that’s not the case for Manteo. Although it’s smaller than a regular-sized house, it still provides all the amenities a couple needs to live comfortably. It has a multi-functional living room, a well-equipped kitchen, a compact bathroom, and a light-filled loft.
This home was designed by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a company located in Columbus, Ohio, which has constructed over the years numerous functional dwellings that incorporate tons of storage hacks and clever ideas. The builder’s portfolio includes all sorts of tinies. Some are big enough to accommodate a growing family, while others are suited for a weekend getaway.
Manteo was designed as a minimalist retreat. This home is only 20 ft (6 meters) long and 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. Although it’s pretty compact, it manages to fit everything all the modern conveniences into just 240 sq ft (22 sq meters) of space. The house has a simple exterior that features LP vertical smart siding, a steel roof, and a storage box.
The exterior matches the minimalist interior, which is based on the company’s popular Point model. Like many other tinies created by MTL, Manteo has something unique that makes it stand out. This beautiful home on wheels features funky distressed floors, which nicely complement the stained wood custom cabinetry included in the kitchen area and the wooden staircase that leads to the loft.
The company actually calls it “a non-elevated MTL social area.” But the living room can be converted into a bedroom as well. Even though Manteo is ideal for a couple, the tiny home can accommodate three people since the couch converts into a bed big enough for an adult.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the basic necessities. It has a large farmhouse-style sink and a mini-fridge. Owners can also add a two-burner electric cooktop as well since there’s a generous solid surface countertop. There’s also a small space designed to fit a microwave or a small oven.
The countertop stretches towards the entryway. This way, people can enjoy a breakfast bar that has enough space underneath for two bar stools. Storage space is provided by two drawers, a big cabinet, a cubbyhole, and some corner shelves.
The bedroom is located upstairs, and it has space for a king-size bed. There’s enough room around the bed, so people can add two nightstands as well. You can even squeeze a dresser next to the bed, but that will make it look and feel uncomfortably small. Just like the rest of the house, the loft is filled with light. You’ll notice that there’s a window on each side, so plenty of light can come in.
Underneath the master bedroom is the bathroom, which is separated from the rest of the home by a custom sliding barn door. Inside, you can find a fiberglass shower with a glass door, a standard flush toilet, and two floating shelves. Unfortunately, the bathroom does not include a sink. Other features included in this teeny tiny habitat are a ductless mini-split AC unit and a propane water heater.
