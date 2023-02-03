Couple Designs Chemical and Toxic-Free Tiny House for a Healthier Life

It is truly important to have a home where you feel healthy and safe. Most of the time, when you buy a conventional house, you do not know much about what they are built out of. And that might rise some risks, such as allergies.
Of course, building your own house can be even more expensive or impossible to do so. But it is much easier and cheaper with a tiny house. With some YouTube tutorials and a bit of imagination, you can create the home of your dreams. You can also buy it already made or have your design made by a company.
Olivia and Caden have gone through a terrible time in their previous house. That house developed black mold. Unfortunately, Olivia couldn’t stand the mold anymore due to health reasons. Besides the cost of it, this was why they chose to move into a tiny house.
And they chose to have the tiny home chemical and toxic-free. The building materials were selected by themselves, and they made sure the house had the proper airflow and humidity control.
Currently, the tiny house is parked in Nashville, Tennessee, and it also has a full hookup. So, they do not have to worry about electricity and water.
tiny house, especially since most of them are specifically designed to have as much storage space as possible.
Starting with the exterior, the house has been fully painted white and has a few dark brown cedar accents. The couple built a large 16 ft (4.8 m) by 12 ft (3.7 m) deck on which they added an L-shaped tabletop and two chairs. This way, they can enjoy the views around the house. A nice addition was also the pop-out on the side of the house, to make it a tiny bit bigger.
Stepping inside, we are greeted by a similar aesthetic to that of the exterior. Bright with some wood accents, which truly makes the space look much bigger than it actually is.
The L-shaped kitchen is a masterpiece with lots of cooking space and storage cabinets. The countertops have a natural stone look design with an epoxy finish. It is also functional with a normal size fridge, a deep sink, a dishwasher, a stove, an oven, and an oven with a hood underneath.
The bay window pop-out area has a small bench-like spot, where you can lie down and admire the outdoor views. The ladder for the smaller loft was also added here. This loft was designed to be a lounge area, where you come and enjoy some quiet time. It is almost empty, having only two small cabinets.
The full-size bathroom is located at the opposite end of the house, right behind the kitchen. It has an intriguing design with pop-out shelves that were placed inside the empty space underneath the staircase. This bathroom might look small, but it managed to fit a normal flush toilet, a bathroom vanity with a sink, a medicine cabinet with a lighted mirror, and a bathtub.
An interesting feature of the closet is the retractable clothes hanger. This hanger is attached to a hook on the other side of the office.
The bedroom loft does not have enough head space, so you cannot stand up in there. However, there was enough space to fit a queen-size bed, a built-in-the-wall closet, an office supplies cabinet, and a long desk with two more cabinets on each side.
When you consider the housing market price, this structure right here is truly a blessing to our pockets. Many people that decided to downsize are now realizing that they do not need much to be happy. Tiny houses deserve more chances, of course, you would still have to get familiar with your new lifestyle.
