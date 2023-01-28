autoevolution
 
$20k Tiny House Built by a Father and a Daughter
Downsizing can sometimes be a good idea for a few reasons. Let’s say you are a young adult and have no money to get yourself a conventional house or even an apartment. Building a tiny house or even buying one can be more affordable, and it usually is.

This $20K Tiny House Was Built by a Daugther and Her Father To Escape the Mortgage Debt

Besides that, it is also easier to take care of a smaller home. Less space, less to clean, and even reduced bills. One of the huge perks of trailer tiny homes is that you can move them almost anywhere. If you ever get bored of living in the same spot, then no worries. Living tiny can truly be a blessing. Of course, if that would interest you.

Jessica and her dad built the tiny house you see here all by themselves with a little bit of help. She convinced her dad to help her build this mobile abode after seeing many of these tiny homes online. Jessica was more interested in not having a higher debt than she already had. And she also wanted to be able to move anywhere she wanted. Something that is not possible with having a normal house.

The tiny dwelling measures 24 ft (7.31 m) in length, 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13 ft (3.96 m) in height, and they spent around three to four years to complete it. One of the reasons that it took this long was that they were usually working on it in their free time. Another reason was that they were trying to save money at the same time that the house was built.

$20k Tiny House Built by a Father and a Daughter
Living in a tiny house means that there might not always be space for all the friends and family members to hang out inside. So a deck was truly a necessity. The one they built has a few chairs, a table, and a grill. They also got a tiny garden and a shed with all outdoor stuff and winter clothes.

From the outside, it might not look like there is much space inside the house. But once you step in, you can clearly see that everything that someone would need to live is present here. And that includes a bathroom, an open-concept kitchen and living room, and a loft bedroom.

The kitchen was designed in bright colors, with green cabinets, a white backsplash, and wood countertops. Besides being stylish, it is also fully functional with a two-burner gas stove, a large farmhouse sink, and a small size fridge. The fridge has a long mirror mounted on the side.

$20k Tiny House Built by a Father and a Daughter
There are also two closed cabinets and a few shelves for extra storage. Just like in many tiny houses, a pantry could not be left out. It is located right on the other side of the kitchen, and it consists of a larger wood cabinet.

Moving toward the living room, we find a few custom-made shelves that display some of their artwork, a vinyl collection, and many books. They added a small, extensible sofa with storage underneath, a vintage chest that acts like a coffee table, a large dresser, and a TV.

There are a few hooks for the dog spread all around the house. These hooks allow the couple to have guests over and have the dog sit anywhere else without disturbing them. It also takes less space than a dog’s crate. Having enough space is always important in a tiny house.

$20k Tiny House Built by a Father and a Daughter
The bathroom is located on the other side of the house. Although it is teensy-weensy, the couple managed to fit all the basics, and that includes even a small bathtub. They also added a bathroom vanity with a sink, a round mirror, a flush toilet, and a washer and dryer machine.

To access the loft bedroom, you would have to first go through the bathroom since the staircase is located there. The itsy-bitsy bedroom does not have enough headroom space, so you cannot walk straight.

This is also an issue that the couple has when making the bed in the morning or changing the sheets. If we ignore that, then we are left with a truly cozy atmosphere. This area is separated from the rest of the house with the help of an open-shelf cabinet.

$20k Tiny House Built by a Father and a Daughter
The total cost of building this tiny house raised to about $20,000 (€18,395). They also have to pay $800 (€735) monthly for the spot rental, and that includes the water and lawn care. They live in a tiny house community in Austin, Texas, which is only 15 minutes away from downtown.

This tiny living lifestyle they chose has helped them save lots of money by not paying for a house in the city. All this while also having shops close by, schools and not being too far away from the city center.

With the rising prices of the housing market and loans, this way of living has become more and more popular, especially among the younger generation.

Video thumbnail


