Thuya Tiny House Packs All the Creature Comforts in a Very Compact Layout

Minimaliste is a Canadian builder of tiny houses that has repeatedly made headlines for their not-so-tiny tiny homes. Put it differently, for the one-percenters of downsizers, Minimaliste is the go-to place to design their dream mobile home, and it will be fully custom, completely self-sufficient if need be, massive in size, and very luxurious in terms of creature comforts.
The Thuya is the opposite of all this. As the smallest model in their movable lineup, it was initially designed as a guest home or a rental unit, for a customer who had already purchased a main (tiny) home, also named Thuya, and now wanted something to sleep the occasional guests in. That said, the smaller Thuya is perfectly suitable for long-term living with some adjustments, and on the condition that whoever takes on the challenge be willing to give downsizing a proper try.
There is no clear-cut definition of downsizing, as neither is there for a tiny house. Speaking in general terms, downsizing means giving up a proper, brick-and-mortar home for a much smaller living solution, which could very well be a tiny house. A tiny house is just what its name implies: a smaller house, but one that sits on a trailer and, as such, allows freedom of movement for the residents.
tiny homes. The Thuya shows exactly what the appeal of downsizing is, starting with the promise of a clean slate that you can take anywhere with you.
As noted above, Minimaliste usually does massive tinies, so big that they almost fall out of the “tiny” category. The Thuya is almost half the size of those builds and, as such, represents a return to basics.
It sits on a dual-axle trailer and measures just 10 by 22 feet (3 by 6.7 meters), offering a layout of 220 square feet (20.4 square meters) in total. Two to four people can sleep inside, but for maximum comfort, it’s perhaps ideal for just two people – which makes sense if you also consider the pared-down facilities available.
The Thuya comes with cedar exterior with Shou Sugi Ban profile for less maintenance, and a sleek, very clean plywood-paneled interior that will go to some length to make the cramped space feel less so. It has a single loft configuration, with the main sleeping area located there. There’s a small lounge downstairs, as well as a kitchen and a bathroom, while the bedroom is accessed by means of storage-integrating steps. Though very small, the tiny offers every creature comfort of an actual home, but scaled down to size.
This unit is hooked up to the grid for power and water, and has no solar panels on the roof. As does every tiny manufacturer out there, Minimaliste says Thuya can serve as the starting point for a custom unit, which will be designed with input from the owner.
As JP Marquis from Minimaliste explains in the video available at the bottom of the page, the initial idea with Thuya was to provide a comfortable stay over short periods. Other customers who might want to experience true downsizing can further customize it to include other basic features, so as to make it work as a permanent residence.
smaller living options out there, many of which we’ve covered, this small tiny may actually feel – dare we say it – huge.
This brings us to pricing, which remains the number one hang-up for those considering making the transition to the downsized lifestyle. Given their size and the level of custom work involved, Minimaliste tinies are premium products. There is no price tag offered for this small unit, but the larger Thuya on which it’s based, which includes extra features and offers a much larger footprint, starts at $125,500.
The Thuya is the opposite of all this. As the smallest model in their movable lineup, it was initially designed as a guest home or a rental unit, for a customer who had already purchased a main (tiny) home, also named Thuya, and now wanted something to sleep the occasional guests in. That said, the smaller Thuya is perfectly suitable for long-term living with some adjustments, and on the condition that whoever takes on the challenge be willing to give downsizing a proper try.
There is no clear-cut definition of downsizing, as neither is there for a tiny house. Speaking in general terms, downsizing means giving up a proper, brick-and-mortar home for a much smaller living solution, which could very well be a tiny house. A tiny house is just what its name implies: a smaller house, but one that sits on a trailer and, as such, allows freedom of movement for the residents.
tiny homes. The Thuya shows exactly what the appeal of downsizing is, starting with the promise of a clean slate that you can take anywhere with you.
As noted above, Minimaliste usually does massive tinies, so big that they almost fall out of the “tiny” category. The Thuya is almost half the size of those builds and, as such, represents a return to basics.
It sits on a dual-axle trailer and measures just 10 by 22 feet (3 by 6.7 meters), offering a layout of 220 square feet (20.4 square meters) in total. Two to four people can sleep inside, but for maximum comfort, it’s perhaps ideal for just two people – which makes sense if you also consider the pared-down facilities available.
The Thuya comes with cedar exterior with Shou Sugi Ban profile for less maintenance, and a sleek, very clean plywood-paneled interior that will go to some length to make the cramped space feel less so. It has a single loft configuration, with the main sleeping area located there. There’s a small lounge downstairs, as well as a kitchen and a bathroom, while the bedroom is accessed by means of storage-integrating steps. Though very small, the tiny offers every creature comfort of an actual home, but scaled down to size.
This unit is hooked up to the grid for power and water, and has no solar panels on the roof. As does every tiny manufacturer out there, Minimaliste says Thuya can serve as the starting point for a custom unit, which will be designed with input from the owner.
As JP Marquis from Minimaliste explains in the video available at the bottom of the page, the initial idea with Thuya was to provide a comfortable stay over short periods. Other customers who might want to experience true downsizing can further customize it to include other basic features, so as to make it work as a permanent residence.
smaller living options out there, many of which we’ve covered, this small tiny may actually feel – dare we say it – huge.
This brings us to pricing, which remains the number one hang-up for those considering making the transition to the downsized lifestyle. Given their size and the level of custom work involved, Minimaliste tinies are premium products. There is no price tag offered for this small unit, but the larger Thuya on which it’s based, which includes extra features and offers a much larger footprint, starts at $125,500.