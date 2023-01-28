This Double-Loft Tiny Home on Wheels Can Fit a Hammock and a Pulley Laundry Rack

Tiny homes on wheels continue to ride a wave of popularity – and for a good reason. Besides mobility, they offer owners financial freedom and allow them to focus on the stuff that truly matters. Many also opt for an off-grid dwelling since they want to return to a simpler lifestyle. And that goes for the owners of the Kahurangi Koinga as well.
Their tiny house was designed by Build Tiny, a custom builder based in New Zealand that creates functional mobile habitats. The company has an extensive portfolio, which includes all sorts of tinies that suit the needs and preferences of the customers. The Kahurangi Koinga (which means "Blue Point" in Maori) also matches the taste of its owners.
It's a self-sufficient home on wheels that features an "extensive solar setup with a clever generator that automatically kicks in when the batteries get too low." The house, which was completed in 2019, is only 26 ft (8 meters) long and 8 ft (2.4 meters) wide. It might not seem like much, but this dwelling has a smart layout that makes it feel bigger than it really is.
Above the entryway, you can find a TV, which can be viewed from the couch that's placed just a few steps away from the door. This area features a large window that lets natural light come inside, as well as a small table. There's also a wood-burning fireplace with wetback that not only keeps the place warm and cozy when during the winter but also acts as a water heater.
Next to the living room is the kitchen, which features all the necessary appliances and tons of storage space. It's equipped with a stainless steel sink, a refrigerator, a dishwasher, and a removable two-burner propane cooktop that owners can take outside whenever they want. The kitchen also comes with a full-size pantry, cabinets with open shelving, and a moveable kitchen island that provides extra storage and increases the available countertop space.
The other bedroom is located at the opposite end of the house, and it can be accessed via a set of stairs with built-in storage. You can spot numerous pull-out drawers and a large cabinet that dwellers can use to put away their clothes or other necessary items. The steps also lift up to provide even more storage. Once people get to the bedroom, they will notice that this loft has a slightly different setup. There's a lowered walking platform, so an adult can fully stand up next to the queen-size bed.
Last but not least, the bathroom in this tiny home is equipped with everything a small family could possibly need. This area, which is located under the second loft, includes a generous corner shower, a beautiful vanity, and a composting toilet. It also features a laundry nook with custom shelving and a space designed for a washer and dryer combo unit. A cool feature that adds character to this tiny house on wheels is the exterior shower, which can be used during the summer.
Overall, this 26-ft-long (8-meter-long) tiny house is a great option for those who want to downsize their lives and still enjoy all the comforts associated with a traditional home. The Kahurangi Koinga is a little off-grid oasis that makes room for everything and everyone.
Unfortunately, the company doesn't mention the price for this mobile habitat. That's because each house on wheels is custom-built to match the budget, taste, and needs every future tiny homeowner. However, it's worth noting that pricing for a typical turnkey unit as big as the Kahurangi Koinga is between 185,000 and 200,000 NZD (~131,000 and 142,000 USD). Build Tiny also specifies that it can create tinies for less, "though with very minimal cabinetry."
