This Custom 32-Foot Gooseneck Tiny House Is Filled With Unique Design Elements

Tiny houses come in different shapes, styles, and designs, but they all have one thing in common: they can pack most of the amenities associated with regular-sized dwellings into a much smaller space. This custom gooseneck tiny house boasts an ingenious layout filled with unique elements. It can squeeze a full-size bath, a gorgeous kitchen, and two spacious lofts into less than 400 sq ft of space.
When it comes to tiny homes on wheels, layout plays a big role. A clever layout can make a small space feel larger and more organized. It can give a room more depth, and it also allows dwellers to get more storage for their belongings. This beautiful gooseneck tiny house features a game-changing design, including everything a small family could possibly need.
The mobile habitat was designed by MitchCraft Tiny Homes, a builder located in Fort Collins, Colorado. The company has been around since 2015. Over the years, MitchCraft has created numerous tinies that pack function into every square foot of space. Each dwelling is custom-designed to match the needs and preferences of the owners. Some are smaller, so they’re ideal for a couple, while others can even accommodate a small family.
This fine-crafted gooseneck tiny was built for their client, Summer. It measures 32 ft (9.7 meters) in length, and it’s 8 ft (2.4 meters) wide. It doesn’t sound like a lot, but this little home makes room for everything and everyone. On the outside, it features a beautiful sage green board and batten siding that goes really well with the natural wood accents.
The first thing that will catch your attention once you step inside is the kitchen area. This space is packed with amenities. It has a stunning copper sink, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, and a full-size fridge. There’s a generous wooden countertop that provides all the space owners need to cook up a storm. The kitchen even has a breakfast bar that can seat two.
In terms of storage, people get numerous drawers and cabinets for cookware and all the necessary utensils. Next to the breakfast bar, you can spot two large closets and a space dedicated to a washer and dryer combo unit. Summer’s Tiny Home even has some room for pets. Under the washer and dryer unit is a hidden cubbyhole that’s perfect for a kitty or a litter box.
home on wheels features something unique, you cannot miss the branch that serves as a railing or the custom loft railing that looks like a sun.
There is plenty of room upstairs for a bed, so this area can be used as a bedroom. Depending on the needs and preferences of the owners, it can also function as a storage room or as a small office. The other loft sits right above the gooseneck tongue, and it can also be accessed via stairs with built-in storage.
This one serves as a spacious living room that comes complete with a large L-shaped couch and some corner shelves. It also has an accent wall that adds to the cozy vibe of the house. The living room feels just like the one you would find in a regular-sized apartment. What’s interesting is that from this area, people can enter the bedroom.
The bathroom is located underneath the bedroom. It’s a full-size bath, which is equipped with everything a small family could possibly need. It has a bathtub/shower combo, a standard toilet, and a gorgeous vanity. This stunning 32-ft (9.7-meter) gooseneck tiny house has it all.
Summer’s Tiny Home is priced at $171,200. It’s important to note that every home on wheels built by MitchCraft is completely custom-designed to fit the dwellers’ preferences. So the cost will vary, depending on the size, materials, finishes, and appliances included.
