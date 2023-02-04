The Sherloak Tiny Home Is Truly Unique, With Secret Sunroom and Gorgeous Styling

Making the transition to a tiny home may be all about downsizing and freedom of movement, and leading a more intentional life, but that’s not to say that you can’t have custom luxury features or a truly unique residence.
This is the Sherloak tiny home, a mobile house that Canadian manufacturer Acorn Tiny Homes describes as “a tiny house of mystery!,” but without as much as a hint as to what that mystery might be. You could chalk this up to the need to explain what company founder D’Arcy McNaughton tells autoevolution is “a bad pun, I know,” or you could give Sherloak a chance to fully reveal its secrets.
You might be surprised. These secrets are what makes this one of the most unique tiny houses around. Considering all tinies start with a trailer, regardless of size, there’s only so much room for one to get truly creative: Sherloak proves that you can have a build that stands out, both in terms of design or styling and of features available.
Designed with help from the owner, who is a member of the Canadian Forces and a single man, Sherloak gets its name from the “mystery” of its secret sunroom, and the fact that it’s furnished in solid oak, with rift sawn white oak walls. So it’s SherlOAK, if the pun still needs explaining.
the “standard” tiny, and it puts all that extra space to excellent use, offering a living room, a complete kitchen, a bathroom, two lofts, and the aforementioned secret sunroom, which is actually a 3-season porch, and all the creature comforts of an actual home.
McNaughton tells us that the home was designed as a means to combat the traps of renting or having to deal with the ever-fickle real estate market, while having an affordable and sustainable alternative. Because of his work, the owner needs to relocate every 3 to 5 years, so he decided that having a home that he can take with him is best.
Access is done through double glass-paneled doors directly into the kitchen area, flanked on the right side by the living room. The kitchen comprises an L-shaped cooking block with plenty of counter space and a two-person breakfast bar, a four-burner stove with dual extractor, a dual farm sink, and an apartment-sized fridge. The footprint of the kitchen area is small, but the kitchen itself more than enough for actual cooking – as opposed to just throwing together light meals or snacks.
The Sherloak has two lofts: the master bedroom over the bathroom, and a guest / reading room on top of the living room. The latter comes with a net extension that invites to play and relaxation, so to another customer, this space could also work as a kid’s room with its own play area.
The bookshelf in the living room is actually the secret door to the secret sunroom: a small porch enclosed on all sides, with double skylights, and seating for two people. While some might say adding a porch would take up too much of the living space, this area actually sits partially on the tongue of the trailer, so the sacrifice is not significant. Plus, it adds extra functionality to the home and an incredible dose of awesomeness to a space that would have otherwise been standard, more or less.
tiny home is, without a doubt, the beautiful styling and quality finishes. These are trademarks to all Acorn Tiny Homes builds, but still need pointing out: the design is clearly modern-retro, but also elegantly masculine and cozy at the same time.
Like most tiny house builders, once this Canadian company introduces a custom model, it becomes available for order and / or further customizing. The Sherloak starts at CAD$158,000, which is approximately US$117,800 at the current exchange rate. If you’re thinking this is not affordable, bear in mind that Acorn Tiny Homes makes fully-custom, premium tinies, and that similar builds from other makers are priced higher.
